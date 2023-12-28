MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 12/28/2023

December 28, 2023

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 28, 2023

On 12/21/2023, Sr. Tpr Oyler conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road, in the area of Little Flower School, Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as John Edward Colleary IV, 33 of Leonardtown, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Colleary was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x5. He was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/21/2023, John Edward Colleary IV, 33 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Sr. Tpr Oyler

On 12/21/2023, Clint Courtney Sanders, 63 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 12/23/2023, George Wayne Armiger Jr, 46 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr. Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/22/2023, Joseph Franklin Sullivan, 28 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis

On 12/22/2023, Diante Eugene Simms, 30 of No Fixed Address, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Violation of a Protective Order

On 12/24/2023, Tanya Anita Hall, 47 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and Violation of Probation: Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

On 12/24/2023, Andrae Leon Queen, 49 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/26/2023, Lakitcha Shawniece Price, 45 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Lema for FTA: Second Degree Assault, and FTA: Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov