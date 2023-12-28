Update on Windward Improvement Projects

Main, News Posted on Dec 28, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on improvement projects scheduled through 2024 on the Windward side of Oʻahu. These projects include Pali Highway Slope Stabilization, the Kamehameha Highway Paving project, Kalaniana‘ole Highway Resurfacing Project, Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement Project, Kahekili Roundabout Project, and Likelike Highway Pavement Preservation Project. See below for the status of each project.

Pali Highway Slope Stabilization – 200 yards outside of the Pali Tunnels

In response to the Pali Highway landslide on Wednesday, Dec. 20, construction crews have removed trees and debris, and installed covering over the slope for erosion control. Details on permanent slope stabilization and drainage mitigation will be finalized and shared in January 2024.

Kamehameha Highway Paving Project – Pali Highway to Likelike Highway

Paving will begin at Castle Junction with a single lane closure, on Sunday nights through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., weekly. As work gets closer to residential areas, the schedule will switch to daytime hours. The estimated completion date is planned for Summer 2024. Click here for more information.

Kalanianaʻole Highway Resurfacing Project – Pōʻalima Street to Makai Pier

Roadwork remaining for the resurfacing project includes paving, installation of guardrails by Makai Pier and Inoaʻole Stream, loop sensors near Waimānalo Elementary School, road striping, signage, delineators, and catch basin filters. The estimated completion date is scheduled for Spring 2024.

Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement Project – Imua Place and Kaipāpaʻu Loop

Roadwork remaining for the bridge replacement project includes construction of a new bridge over Kaipāpaʻu Stream in Hau‘ula, relocation of waterline and electrical routes, and stabilization of the stream bank. The estimated completion date is scheduled for Spring 2024.

Kahekili Roundabout Project – ʻAhaʻōlelo Road and Waiheʻe Road

Project improvements include a roundabout in Kahaluʻu at the roads’ intersection with Kamehameha Highway (Route 830), an increase in street lighting, new bus shelters, and utility relocations. The estimated completion date is currently Spring 2025.

Likelike Highway Improvements Project – Wilson Tunnel to Emmeline Place

Roadwork remaining for this project includes punch list items and repaving of areas in the Kāne‘ohe-bound and Honolulu-bound direction in Kalihi Valley that have not met specifications. Repairs will be scheduled early next year.

For a complete list of state highway projects scheduled over the next 2 years, please view our Highway Program Status map. A weekly roadwork list may be found on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. HDOT reminds motorists to follow all traffic control signs and to check their preferred traffic applications to plan their commutes. All roadwork is weather permitting.

