Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,342 in the last 365 days.

Laura Faubus Event Manager of The Forum Complex Chandler AZ Leads the New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala

Chuck and Angela Fazio Owners of The Forum Complex

Chuck and Angela Fazio Owners of The Forum Complex

New Year's Eve 2024

New Year's Eve 2024

New Year's Eve 2024

New Year's Eve 2024

New Year's Eve 2024

New Year's Eve 2024

The Forum’s four venues each have their own unique personalities, and will provide the perfect backdrop to welcome in the New Year

As Chuck Fazio said, As we gear up for the New Year's Eve Gala, one of the most anticipated events of the year, we are very excited to see how Laura’s expertise will elevate this and future events.”
— Chuck Fazio
CHANDLER, AZ, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck and Angela Fazio, owners of Chandler’s Forum Complex and Event Center, are thrilled to announce the appointment of Laura Faubus as their new Event Manager, just in time for their spectacular New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala. Known for her remarkable talent in orchestrating large-scale events around the globe, Ms. Faubus brings a wealth of experience and creativity to The Forum’s event team. Her extensive background in event coordination has been used to set stages worldwide, leaving a trail of unforgettable experiences for attendees and their guests alike.

As Chuck Fazio explains, “As we gear up for the New Year's Eve Gala, one of the most anticipated events of the year, we are very excited to see how Laura’s expertise will elevate this and future events at The Forum, making each occasion more memorable than the last." The Forum’s 20,000 square foot venue, featuring four party areas under one roof, will provide a stunning showcase for Ms. Faubus’ event management talents, allowing her to develop the gala’s masquerade theme to the fullest, including live music, an open bar, hor d'oeuvres, and at the stroke of midnight, a champagne toast with fellow revelers and newfound friends.

Ms. Fabus points out that the Forum’s four venues each have their own unique personalities, and will provide the perfect backdrop to welcome in the New Year. She emphasizes, “I am very excited to be able to use all of my skills to provide our gala attendees with an enthralling experience, one where both mystery as well as elegance intertwine. Our incredible decor, a 360 photo booth for guests to capture memories, a DJ for fun and dancing, and our beautiful outdoor patio will only add to our guests’ enjoyment for what promises to be an enchanting and memorable evening.”

For more information on The Form Complex and Event Center, as well as the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Gala, please go to https://www.2024newyearseveparty.com

Chuck Fazio
The Forum Complex
+1 480-686-0476
email us here

You just read:

Laura Faubus Event Manager of The Forum Complex Chandler AZ Leads the New Year's Eve Masquerade Gala

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more