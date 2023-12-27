GEORGIA, December 27 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced three appointments to Superior Courts across the state, including Mark Hendrix to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit vacancy created by SB 66, Barry Fleming to the Columbia Judicial Circuit vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Judge James Blanchard, Jr., and Alison Sosebee to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable Judge John Worcester in August 2023.

Mark Hendrix is the founder and sole practitioner of Mark Hendrix, P.C. Alongside his private practice, he has served as the Solicitor General of Liberty County since being appointed by former Governor Nathan Deal in 2017, as the Solicitor General of Long County since being appointed by former Governor Sonny Perdue in 2008, and as the Solicitor General of Richmond Hill for five years. For nearly ten years, Hendrix has served as an assistant District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Bryan, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Evans, and Tattnall Counties before going into private practice. He earned his bachelor's from the University of Florida and his J.D. from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.

Barry Fleming is the founding partner of the law firm of Fleming Nelson, LLP, in Augusta. He has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2013, as well as from 2003-2009. During his tenure in the State House, Fleming served as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and was elected by his fellow Republicans as majority whip. Fleming also served his community as chairman of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners from 1999-2002. Before launching his own law firm in 2010, Fleming worked as a partner for 11 years at the Augusta firm of Fulcher Hagler LLP. In honor of his service to our state, he has received the Guardian of Justice Award from the Georgia District Attorney’s Association, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and the Legislator of the Year Award from the Georgia Family Council. Fleming was also previously appointed by Governor Kemp to the Columbia County Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Oversight Panel, where he serves as chairman. He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Paige, have one son.

Alison Sosebee is the District Attorney of the Appalachian Judicial Circuit, a position she has held since 2013. Previously, she worked as the sole practitioner of B. Alison Sosebee, P.C. She also served as Juvenile Court Judge Pro Tem for the Appalachian Judicial Circuit; a city attorney for the City of East Elijay; city attorney and solicitor for the City of McCaysville; and solicitor, public defender, and Judge Pro Tem for the Municipal Court of Elijay. She also worked as an associate for the Law Office of George W. Weaver. Active in numerous professional organizations, Benton was Chairwoman of the Zell Miller Mountain Pathway Drug Task Force Control Board and is a member of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad Control Board, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Offices Control Board, and the District Attorney's Association of Georgia. She has also served on Appalachian Judicial Circuit’s Sexual Assault Protocol Committee and Child Abuse Protocol Committee. Sosebee is active in her community as a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, the Fannin County High School Football Quarterback Club, and as a sponsor of the Fannin County Sports Hall of Fame and the Appalachian Children's Center. She earned both her bachelor's and J.D. from the University of Georgia.