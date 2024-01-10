Rita Boccuzzi Launches CA Mandate Retirement Compliance and "Money from the Heart" Workshops

Rita Boccuzzi, CEO, Flourish, Inc. p/k/a Mamma Rita Money helps small business owners get and stay in compliances with CA retirement mandate

I am deeply committed to provide small and women-led companies with the tools and knowledge necessary to get and stay compliance with California's retirement plan mandate.” — Rita Boccuzzi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rita Boccuzzi, acclaimed Safe Money Expert, Coach, and Speaker, announces two key events for small businesses and women-led companies. These include a comprehensive solution for navigating California's retirement plan mandate, a lunch hour intensive to be held online on January 23, 2024 and her 5-day "Money from the Heart" workshop to be held daily during Valentine's Week, February 12-17, 2024.

Now that California business owners with 5 or more are required to help employees save for their future, they are faced with new rules and regulations that may be challenging. To help demystify requirements, Boccuzzi created a crash course to help companies get and stay in compliance.

The "Money from the Heart" Workshop:

"Money from the Heart" is a unique personal finance workshop inspired by the principles of the renowned book, "The Five Love Languages." This innovative program adapts the book's premise – understanding and expressing love in different forms – to the context of personal finance management. In this workshop, participants will discover how the concepts of care, understanding, and communication, central to the love languages, can be seamlessly integrated into their personal financial planning and decisions. The goal is to foster a more empathetic and values-driven approach to managing money.

> Laser focus on financial goals so that these aspirations become achievements.

> Create a PLAN (Purposely Leveraged Action Now) to identify clear steps toward a journey to success.

> Live a wealthy lifestyle through a holistic approach and step through financial fears!

> Fun and interactive 100% online challenge for an hour a day for 5 days to powerfully start each day!

> BONUS: Rita will provide actionable information on the CA State Mandate on retirement.

"I am deeply committed to empowering small business owners and women-led companies. My core value is to provide the necessary tools and knowledge to help these businesses navigate and stay compliant with California's retirement plan mandate. The upcoming program and workshop are testaments to this commitment, offering avenues for empowerment and strategic financial growth for business owners,

individuals and families,” Boccuzzi said.

Both workshops are available to individuals who sign-up online and can be presented to groups and businesses in-person.

About Rita Boccuzzi:

Rita Boccuzzi is a renowned “safe money” expert, coach, and speaker, celebrated for her commitment to financial education and empowerment. With extensive experience and a passion for small business success, Rita stands as a pivotal figure in the business community.For more information about the events, to book Rita as a speaker for your organization, or to schedule an interview, please contact Kristin@mammaritamoney.com.

