This company built a Tinder-copy in 20 minutes

toddle built a tinder-copy in less than 20 minutes.

The founder of toddle sat down with the founder of Bravo Studio, and together, they built a Tinder-style app in less than 20 minutes on a YouTube livestream.

What I love about toddle, is the cleanliness they bring, the available properties self apply, without conflicting between editor and CSS written by hand. It just feels like magic.” — @bro_broberto

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we usher in the new year on December 31, 2023, Developers on the social media platform X rave about a new development platform called toddle Toddle.dev has emerged as a trailblazer in the app development arena. Their groundbreaking tool revolutionizes JavaScript programming by rendering it visual, akin to how Webflow transformed HTML and CSS. This innovation paves the way for the swift and straightforward creation of sophisticated web applications. Toddle.dev's framework, a culmination of a decade's advancements in cutting-edge JavaScript frameworks, is embodied in an intuitive visual editor. This editor simplifies the development process, effectively demystifying the complexities of coding.Imagine the possibility of crafting a popular dating app akin to Tinder or a team communication platform similar to Slack, all without the daunting task of writing any code. This prospect, a long-held dream for many, is now within reach thanks to toddle.dev. Historically, coding has been a formidable barrier for many, often perceived as an arcane language with a steep learning curve. To showcase the ease of use, the founder of Toddle sat down with the founder of Bravo Studio, and together, they built a Tinder-style app in less than 20 minutes on a YouTube livestream Over the past sixty years, programming languages have evolved significantly, transitioning from rudimentary Binary code and various assembly languages to the more contemporary JavaScript. The current trend in this evolution is a move towards visual representation, making code more accessible and understandable. Toddle.dev stands at the forefront of this paradigm shift, offering a platform that renders traditional JavaScript coding almost archaic.This innovative approach eliminates the need for writing code in front-end development, empowering not just tech-savvy individuals but also those without a technical background to bring their entrepreneurial visions to life. It also fosters a more collaborative environment between development and product design teams. With toddle.dev, developers, and designers can utilize the same tool, streamlining the development process and significantly reducing the time required for project handovers. As a result, teams can develop professional-grade applications up to ten times faster than before.This development marks a significant milestone for entrepreneurs, heralding a new era in application development where technical proficiency is no longer a prerequisite for innovation.To learn more, please visit - https://toddle.dev/ To sign up, please visit - https://toddle.dev/signup About Toddle.devToddle.dev revolutionizes app development and enables anyone to use the power of code without actually writing it. The innovative development platform simplifies app creation, allowing users to turn ideas into professional applications easily. The platform automatically generates crisp and clean code, all executed server-side, focusing on user creativity and removing technical complexities. This makes the app development process efficient and accessible for everyone.

toddle - the next generation development platform for developers.