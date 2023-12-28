Submit Release
UNDP and U.S. State Department Launch Project Advancing Gender Equality in Law Enforcement 

The United Nations Development Project (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative in Mongolia and the Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs of Mongolia announced the launch of the new project “Advancing Human Rights and Gender Equality in Law Enforcement in Mongolia (ADVANCE)” at the University of Internal Affairs December 19. 

“Law enforcement cooperation and the defense of democratic principles and human rights by strengthening the rule of law are priority of our two nations’ strategic partnership. The project ADVANCE is an illustration of the U.S. government’s increased efforts in this area,” said Regional Security Officer, Law Enforcement and Security Attache Joel Ortez.

This two-year project, funded by the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the U.S. State of Department, will provide system-wide support to instill a human rights-based approach in law enforcement. The program focuses on ways to make human rights front and center in relevant rules, regulations, operational procedures, and more importantly, in law enforcement practices. The program increases capacity for the University of Internal Affairs, the main law enforcement training institution, to offer law enforcement trainings that incorporate international human rights standards.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 28 December, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

