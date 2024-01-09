Submit Release
NEXT-SYSTEM RELEASES 30-DAY FREE TRIAL OF AI-BASED BEHAVIORAL ANALYSIS SOFTWARE VP-MOTION

Japanese AI developer opens door to perfect recognition

FUKUOKA CITY, FUKUOKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT-SYSTEM Co., Ltd., a Japanese Artificial Intelligence (AI) software developer, has announced a free trial of its highly anticipated AI-powered human detection software, VP-Motion, which runs on the company’s proprietary AI-engine VisionPose. That engine is used and trusted by over 400 companies, including Japanese industry heavyweight representatives such as Toyota, Honda, and Panasonic. Those who are interested in trying out the software can apply through the inquiry form found on the product page of VP-Motion, on NEXT-SYSTEM’s website.

VP-Motion is a program that allows you to analyze video images to accurately infer skeletal movement and label these as actions. These actions can then be tied to triggers, such as alarms. For example, it can accurately detect mistakes in routine tasks. Say that a routine task is to be performed in the order of A > B > C, if a worker goes from step A to step C, an automatic alert will be sent out, and the mistake can be detected and rectified in real-time.

“This is a great step for our company,” said Yoshio Fujita, CEO of NEXT-SYSTEM. “By finally being able to offer a global free trial, we have taken the next step in the exciting evolution of artificial intelligence. Our software can be used in a variety of ways to make life safer and more productive, and we cannot wait to see how others will end up using VP-Motion. While we have already found success with the system recognizing routine tasks and sudden accidents, we are convinced that there is so much more that can be done. We are looking forward to seeing how VP-Motion will make the world a better place.”

VP-Motion uses VisionPose, a highly successful proprietary engine that allows unparalleled accuracy when it comes to skeletal inference, or the act of deducing the skeleton of someone through camera footage. This is all done through AI, which means that markers are unnecessary, and all you need is any ordinary camera that can connect to your computer.

NEXT-SYSTEM was founded in 2002 in Fukuoka, Japan, and has been serving the Japanese community with its unique software inventions ever since. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge programs that are based on AI, with the aim of improving global society. Its systems deal with security, safety, worker productivity and health.

Behavior Analysis System VP-Motion

