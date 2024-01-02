Exploring Dynamics in the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory centrifuge market has experienced steady growth, expanding from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.52 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Projections indicate further growth, with the market size expected to reach $1.83 billion in 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7%.

Driving Force: Emergence of Infectious Diseases:

The market's growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Conditions such as SARS, the Zika virus, Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have heightened the incidence of infections worldwide, contributing to a growing global disease burden. Zoonotic infectious agents, which transition from animals to humans, constitute a significant proportion of human pathogens, with climate change anticipated to impact the epidemiology of infectious diseases. Laboratory centrifuge systems play a crucial role in various applications, including cell, organelle, virus, protein, and nucleic acid purification, thereby meeting the demand for lab testing solutions amid the emergence of infectious diseases.

Market Leaders and Innovation:

Key players in the laboratory centrifuge market, including Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, NuAire, and others, play pivotal roles in shaping the market landscape. A notable trend within the market is technological advancement, with companies focusing on developing more efficient devices featuring advanced workflows. For instance, Eppendorf launched the Centrifuge 5910 Ri in 2021, a device designed to enhance efficiency in laboratories, offering advanced features to simplify and accelerate centrifugation steps while enabling remote monitoring.

Geographical Insights:

North America emerged as the largest region in the laboratory centrifuge market in 2022, underscoring its significant contribution to market dynamics. The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented –

1) By Product: Equipment, Accessories

2) By Model Type: Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-Standing Centrifuges

3) By Rotor Design: Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-Bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Other Rotors

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

