“Jonty” lover granted bail on murder charge

The murder suspect in one of Grenada’s most publicised murder cases in years, 28-year old Javid Raymond has been granted bail on the charge of murdering LGBT member Josiah “Jonty” Robinson in June.

The island’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Christopher Nelson told THE NEW TODAY that the State did not object to the bail request that was made Wednesday by defense attorney Arley Gill before female high court judge Justice Paula Gilford based on the circumstances of the case.

“Yes, he was granted bail – I can confirm. There was no objection” he said.

According to DPP Nelson, he did not want to go into the details of the case as it is still subjudice and subjected to a Jury Trial but “having regards to the evidence and the possible defences, we took the decision as we have done in many other murder cases not to object.”

“I cannot go into further details because I will be discussing the evidence in a matter which has to go before a Jury for trial,” he said.

DPP Nelson went on to say: “This whole “Jonty” matter took on a life of its own and much of it is not grounded in reality or fact but based on the case we have – the circumstance, the possible defences, without saying more we did not object to bail.”

Speculation is rife that the outcome of the case will surround a statement made to the Police by the murder suspect himself that “Jonty” died when the two of them were engaged in “rough sex” in the sea water.

Raymond was arrested in September and charged with the murder of Robinson whose body was discovered three months earlier on the popular BBC beach in the south of the island.

The accused who was living in Circular Drive in the Frequente area was represented in his first court appearance by Attorney-at-law Peter David before Chief Magistrate Francine Foster.

The autopsy that was done confirmed that there were signs of manual strangulation on Jonty’s body.

Police did not initially list Raymond as a major suspect for the murder although a search of Robinson’s cellphone showed that the two were in contact with each other.

Police were trying to build a case against a male lover who once shared an apartment with the deceased.

The death of the LGBT member had attracted international attention, with U.S celebrities Tyler Perry and the Grenadian-born Yvette Noel-Schure offering US$100,000 to anyone who provided information to the police that resulted in the arrest of the suspect.