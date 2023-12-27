Submit Release
EU sends an additional 500 power generators to Ukraine

The EU is mobilising another 500 power generators from its strategic rescEU reserves to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience amid Russia’s war of aggression.

Deployed from the EU’s emergency rescEU reserves hosted by Poland, the generators range from small 12.5 kVA to large 1000 kVA generators capable of supplying energy to entire hospitals in case of power cuts. 

The financial value of the 500 power generators being sent to Ukraine is €16.5 million. 

The generators will be transferred to various Ukrainian ministries, which will distribute the equipment further. The goal is to ensure sufficient supply of electricity during cold and dark months, but also to keep vital services like hospitals, wastewater treatments and heating stations up and running. For example, 40 of the 500 generators are designated for schools.

Together with this new deployment, more than 5,500 power generators have been sent to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which includes offers from the Member States and 2,178 from the EU’s own rescEU stockpiles that serve as an additional protection layer.

