2023 Marks Another Successful Year of Red Tape Reduction

CANADA, December 27 - Released on December 27, 2023

Red Tape Reduction Has Saved Saskatchewan Businesses More Than $688 million

It's been a big year for the Government of Saskatchewan's Red Tape Reduction Committee. As 2023 comes to a close, the province has remained committed to fostering a competitive business environment, which includes reducing red tape and supporting businesses.

"The Red Tape Reduction Committee is proud to help build and protect our business community," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister and Chair of the Red Tape Reduction Committee Laura Ross said. "This last year was another chapter of modernizing our business regulations so that our local economy continues to thrive. Red tape reduction leads to further investment in our economy and creates jobs and opportunities for residents of the province."

As of 2022-23, the committee has reviewed 208 business-related regulations, 18,480 compliance requirements and decreased the number of business-related regulations from 260 to 254. Through red tape reduction efforts, the government aims to save businesses $10-20 million annually.

The Government of Saskatchewan has met or exceeded that goal every year, since the committee's inception.

Formed in 2014, the Red Tape Reduction Committee is coming up on a decade of modernizing regulations, so businesses continue to grow in the province. Since its inception, the committee has saved businesses $688 million in fees and taxes.

The committee's goal is to identify red tape issues across government, estimate and track costs and savings from regulatory changes, and seek to enable solutions. They make sure that all business regulations are reviewed at least once every 10 years to remain relevant, minimize any regulatory burden, and maximize opportunities for innovation and economic competitiveness.

Saskatchewan's Red Tape Reduction Committee is the only active Cabinet committee of its kind in Canada.

For more information, visit the Help Cut Red Tape website Help Cut Red Tape | Public Engagement | Government of Saskatchewan.

