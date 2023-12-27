The FWC Division of Law Enforcement receives 5th consecutive accreditation from The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) assessors have recommended the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement receive reaccreditation after determining no instances of noncompliance or issues requiring corrective actions. This marks the FWC’s fifth consecutive time to receive accreditation, which means they will achieve CFA’s prestigious Excelsior status.

The FWC Division of Law Enforcement has been an accredited law enforcement agency since receiving its initial certification in February 2009 and is the largest conservation law enforcement agency in the nation to achieve accredited status. To achieve this status, the FWC must prove compliance, uniformity and consistency with CFA accreditation standards. These standards reflect best practices regarding life, health and safety issues and essential law enforcement requirements.

“I am proud of FWC Division of Law Enforcement staff for achieving reaccreditation once again,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “Our accreditation team works hard to prepare for this assessment, pulling together proofs of compliance, conducting internal inspections and hosting an accreditation workshop for key division staff. I am also proud of the professional excellence shown across the division. It allows us to continue to stay committed to protecting Florida's natural resources and people effectively and efficiently.”

Accreditation is a voluntary independent review process that demonstrates the agency’s commitment to maintaining professional law enforcement standards. Assessors conducted their formal assessment Dec. 12-14 at FWC headquarters and several field offices, evidence facilities and regional communications centers. CFA assessors conducted interviews with agency members, observed operations and reviewed agency files, policies and procedures, equipment and facilities. This independent review serves to confirm compliance with CFA’s 240 accreditation standards.

“CFA reaccreditation illustrates the FWC Division of Law Enforcement’s ongoing commitment to excellence and professionalism throughout our ranks,” said FWC Division of Law Enforcement Policy and Professional Standards Captain Dana Russell.

Reaccreditation status is valid for three years, though efforts to satisfy requirements for the next accreditation cycle will be ongoing. The formal reaccreditation award presentation is expected to occur at the February 2024 CFA Accreditation Conference.

Learn more about accreditation by obtaining a copy of the standards manual at FLaccreditation.org under the standards tab.