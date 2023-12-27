Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will close in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1, 2024. Harvest will open on March 1, 2024.

The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of popular reef fish, including gray triggerfish. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) with a clearer picture of stock health, so please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This annual designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

To learn more about current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine, click “Recreational Regulations”, “Reef Fish” and “Triggerfish” or download the Fish Rules App.