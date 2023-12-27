Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,608 in the last 365 days.

Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will close in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1, 2024. Harvest will open on March 1, 2024.

Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will close in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1, 2024. Harvest will open on March 1, 2024. 

The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of popular reef fish, including gray triggerfish. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) with a clearer picture of stock health, so please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This annual designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. 

To learn more about current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine, click “Recreational Regulations”, “Reef Fish” and “Triggerfish” or download the Fish Rules App.

You just read:

Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will close in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1, 2024. Harvest will open on March 1, 2024.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more