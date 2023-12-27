21st Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for district magistrate judge vacancy



TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 18, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Clay County created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.



The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.



Nominees

Nominees to be interviewed are:

Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner-operator, Diamonds by Design, Inc.

John McNish, Marysville, private practice, Bolton & McNish LLC

Audrey Waid, Clay Center, executive director, Clay County Child Care Center, Inc.

Public interviews and appointment



Interviews are open to the public and will take place at:



Clay County Courthouse

712 Fifth St.

Clay Center

The interview schedule will be announced when it's final.

The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.

Eligibility requirements



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711