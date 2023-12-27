Submit Release
21st Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for district magistrate judge vacancy
 
TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 18, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Clay County created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.
 
The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.
 
Nominees

Nominees to be interviewed are:

  • Daniel Brenner, Holton, owner-operator, Diamonds by Design, Inc.

  • John McNish, Marysville, private practice, Bolton & McNish LLC

  • Audrey Waid, Clay Center, executive director, Clay County Child Care Center, Inc. 

Public interviews and appointment
 
Interviews are open to the public and will take place at:
 
Clay County Courthouse
712 Fifth St.
Clay Center

The interview schedule will be announced when it's final.

The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.

Eligibility requirements
 
Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be: 

  • a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.  

Term of office
 
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
 
Nominating commission
 
The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

Accommodation
 
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date: 

ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org 
785-296-2256
TTY at 711

