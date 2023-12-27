Preliminary Lists of Top Baby Names in Rhode Island in 2023
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing preliminary lists of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2023.
Female
1. Charlotte 2. Sophia 3. Olivia 4. Amelia 5. Emma 6. Nora 7. Luna 8. Isabella 9. Mia 10. Isla
Male
1. Noah 2. Liam 3. James 4. Theodore 5. Lucas 6. Michael 7. Julian 8. Benjamin 9. Henry 10. Luca
In 2022, the three most popular female names were Charlotte, Amelia, and Isabella. The three most popular male names in 2022 were Liam, Noah, and Owen.
RIDOH's Center for Vital Records finalizes the prior year's birth data by the end of February.