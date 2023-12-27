Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,655 in the last 365 days.

Courthouse Public Information Meeting Planned

The Judicial Council is hosting a Public Information meeting on January 24th, from 4:30 to 6pm, in Department six of the current courthouse. And while residents, the county, and the city won’t have much oversight on the site selection, that won’t be the case with the new tenant for the old courthouse

You just read:

Courthouse Public Information Meeting Planned

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more