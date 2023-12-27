Annie Turbin, Luxury Fashion Designer, Offers Exclusive By Appointment Only Seasonal Hours

Annie Turbin Designs Showcases European Luxury Prêt-à-Porter Collections

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annie Turbin is no stranger to fashion. Well known in L.A. for her ultra sexy fashion forward designs she has traveled from Los Angeles to Nashville, Chicago to Miami to understand the transformative power of fashion.

Understanding a single garment can capture the essence and transform the female body and revitalize the wearer. She has forged international relationships with many of the world’s most exclusive luxury prêt-à-porter fashion houses such as Avant Toi, Gilda Midani, and Masnada and now offers those same exclusive one-of-a-kind designs to women through her Chicago boutique.

A lifetime fashion maven, Ms. Turbin has dressed some of Hollywood’s most well-known celebrities from rock star wives to small screen sirens and served as the costume design assistant on Friends, CSI, and The Nanny before leaving Los Angeles in 2008 for the country charm of Nashville.

Ms. Turbin was always sourcing unique designs for herself and one day found a simple dress and transformed the garment with paint and a brush, which unleased her fashion brilliance. Soon after she began to create more of these unique pieces and caught the eye of other avant-garde LA fashion community icons who approached her to create these same unique pieces.

Which slowly developed into Annie Turbin Designs, an art wear line that features one-of-a-kind ready to wear, fashion forward designs which are all hand-dyed, requiring extra time, special care, and the gift of artistry. Her unique designs were carried at Fred Segal boutique in Beverly Hills and a star was born.

Ms. Turbin offers her luxury clientele exceptional, by appointment only, fashion services and consultation during her exclusive seasonal hours beginning January 2024, through March 2024. She opens her store in April 2024, through December 2024, for appointments and walk-in’s Monday through Saturday from 11am-4pm daily.

About Annie Turbin

Annie Turbin Designs were born out of the designer’s love for fashion, an avant-garde style, and a paint brush. Annie Turbin Designs has established a dynamic vision, motivated by the goal to always create sophisticated, high-quality designs, always with emphasis on hand dyed processes. As a textile artist, Annie Turbin utilizes a wide variety of dyeing techniques which include hand dyeing, hand printing, and hand painting to create her wearable art making the garments and process as sustainable as possible. Utilizing fabric mills in the USA, predominantly in California, all Annie Turbin designs are handmade, one of a kind and manufactured exclusively in Los Angeles.