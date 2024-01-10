Emmy Award Winning Music Producer, Apple Juice Kid, Set to Release Producer Album "Love Love"

Apple Juice Kid, Emmy Award Winning Music Producer Mark Abercrombie, "Love Love" album artist "Love Love" cover art by Mark Abercrombie "Love Love" back cover art by Mark Abercrombie

Apple Juice Kid, Emmy Award Winning music producer, drummer and DJ is releasing a producer album entitled "Love Love" on all platforms this month, January 2024.

Marcus Anderson, who was the saxophonist for Prince and one of the most talented musicians I have ever met, and I had a super creative session - several songs came out including this one AfroTrap.” — Apple Juice Kid