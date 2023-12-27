RI Department of State Issues Reminder of Presidential Candidate Filing Deadline

PROVIDENCE, RI – The RI Department of State Elections Division is today issuing a reminder of the presidential candidate filing period, taking place tomorrow, December 28 through Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 p.m.

Presidential candidates who intend to seek a political party endorsement from the Democratic or Republican party must file a statement of intent by the filing deadline. Candidates, or their designee, will also be able to pick up their nomination papers on the same day.

As candidates' statements of intent are filed, the RI Department of State Elections Division website will be updated here: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/CandidateSearch.

Once they have declared, presidential candidates have until 4:00 p.m. on January 11 to submit their nomination papers to local boards of canvassers. Presidential candidates must obtain 1,000 signatures of eligible voters in order to qualify for the Presidential Preference Primary ballot. Signature counts will also be updated on the 'View Declared Candidates' webpage as they are available.

The Presidential Preference Primary will be held on April 2, 2024. Presidential candidates, delegate candidates, and voters can find important information and deadlines online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPEng.html.

El Departamento de Estado de RI Emite un Recordatorio sobre la Fecha Límite para la Presentación de las Candidaturas Presidenciales

PROVIDENCE, RI - La División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI emite hoy un recordatorio sobre el período de presentación para las candidaturas presidenciales, el cual empieza a partir de mañana, 28 de diciembre, hasta el las 12:00 p.m. del sábado 30 de diciembre.

Los candidatos presidenciales que deseen obtener el respaldo del partido Demócrata o Republicano deberán presentar una declaración de intenciones dentro del plazo establecido. Los candidatos, o sus representantes designados, también podrán recoger sus documentos de candidatura ese mismo día.

A medida que se vayan presentando las declaraciones de intenciones de los candidatos, el sitio web de la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI se actualizará aquí: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/CandidateSearch.

Una vez los candidatos presidenciales hayan declarado, tienen hasta las 4:00 p.m. del 11 de enero para presentar sus documentos de nominación a sus juntas locales de elecciones. Los candidatos presidenciales deben obtener 1,000 firmas de votantes elegibles para poder ser incluidos en la papeleta de votación de las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial. El conteo de las firmas también se actualizará en la página web "Ver candidatos declarados" en cuanto se encuentren disponibles.

Las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial se realizarán el 2 de abril del 2024. Los candidatos presidenciales, los candidatos a delegado y los votantes pueden encontrar información y fechas límites importantes en línea en https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPSpa.html.