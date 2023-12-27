A YEAR OF BESTS FOR THE “CURIOSITY INVITED” PODCAST

Curiosity Invited Podcast with David Bryan - Best of 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been an exciting and successful year for Curiosity Invited and host David Bryan. In addition to speaking twice to Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass – once as candidate Bass and again on the occasion of the Mayor’s six month anniversary in office – David spoke twice with Michael Abels Golden Globe nominated and Pulitzer Prize winning composer of opera, symphonic music, and movie scores - and on several occasions with Daryl Davis and Jeff Schoep – two extraordinary men from radically different lives who refuse to let their pasts get in the way of their humanity.

And that’s just for starters, Bryan also sat down with an extraordinarily eclectic group of guests, ranging from presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, to computer scientist, Professor Larry Birnbaum, to Leila Steinberg, Tupac’s former and Earl Sweatshirt’s current manager and mentor. And we’re barely scratching the surface. Sound engineers, best-selling authors, activists, historians… more than 250,000 views so far. Bryan assures us, “That’s just the beginning!” Curiosity Invited has plans to continue its trajectory toward becoming a widely syndicated podcast. “Our success over the past year on LA Talk Radio has inspired us to pursue even more platforms.”

You can find a sampling of moments with these and other guests on Curiosity Invited’s Best of Reel. See the entire collection on Bryan’s YouTube channel. And look for more interesting conversations when the Curiosity Invited Podcast enters 2024.

