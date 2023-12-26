Extreme trait GWAS (Et-GWAS): Unraveling rare variants in the 3,000 rice genome

The haplotypes that perform well in different conditions were identified and the corresponding donor lines for the drought resistance are also reported here. In this process, we also developed a GUI that will use the genomic information available in open source and identifies the top-performing haplotypes of the drought-responsive genes.

To ensure the reliability and accuracy of our Et-GWAS pipeline, we compared its results with those obtained through conventional GWAS. Through this, we confirmed the robustness and efficacy of our developed architecture, demonstrating its ability to accurately identify and characterize rare variants associated with the target traits. The Et-GWAS pipeline represents a significant advancement in trait discovery, offering a user-friendly and efficient approach to leveraging the wealth of genetic information in the 3K RG dataset. Its versatility extends beyond rice, as it can be seamlessly adapted for use in other crops and species, facilitating trait-mapping studies and accelerating progress in crop improvement and agricultural research.

Based on the abovementioned context, we have successfully developed the extreme trait GWAS pipeline (Et-GWAS) to unravel rare genetic variants using the comprehensive publicly available 3K RG variant data. The Et-GWAS tool is equipped with the entire 3,010 genome variant dataset, conveniently packaged with a graphical user interface (GUI). This architecture is designed to streamline the trait mapping process, requiring only the phenotyping data of the target trait(s) from the 3K RG panel. In our research, we employed Et-GWAS to effectively map grain yield under reproductive stage drought stress, leveraging the power of rare variant discovery within the 3K RG dataset. In addition, we thoroughly validated the functionality of the Et-GWAS tool by applying it to an extended study of the resistant starch (RS) trait in rice.

Pooled-based GWAS using extreme phenotypes have been applied in both plant and human genetics, with various techniques such as Pool GWAS, XP-GWAS, and pooled sample-based GWAS. However, these studies typically involve the pooling of DNA samples from multiple plants (or individuals) and sequencing them together, as seen in previous works ( Gaj et al, 2012 ; Yang et al, 2015 ; Lirakis et al, 2022 ). When researchers aim to leverage existing sequence data, such as the 3,000 Rice Genome (3K RG) dataset, it necessitates bioinformatics skills, particularly proficiency in coding. This requirement for coding expertise can pose a significant challenge for breeders and researchers. As a result, this technical hurdle can be a notable barrier to conducting these studies, particularly within the field of plant breeding.

It was reported that if we combine the bulk segregant analysis (BSA) sampling strategy with the GWAS, where selective genotyping of the individuals with contrasting phenotypic performance can effectively map the genetic variants associated with the trait of interest ( Michelmore & Kesseli, 1991 ). BSA has been successfully used in QTL mapping of biparental or multi-parental segregant populations, which has equal representation of the parental genotype except in the regions that are associated with the trait of interest ( Takagi et al, 2013 ; Singh et al, 2017 ). Even the natural population containing individuals of diverse genetic backgrounds can be used as a segregating mapping population where the historical recombination events could help associate the variants to the trait of interest ( Yang et al, 2015 ; Li et al, 2019 ). Opposed to the biparental segregating population, the diversity panel from the natural population will have diverse variation for all the traits. However, when it is phenotyped under controlled conditions, it will ensure that the contrasting phenotypes will possess significant genomic variation for the trait of interest while having random variation for nontarget traits.

With the current advances in DNA sequence technology, in the past two decades, there was a rapid acceleration in the genomic resources of food crops and in the development of tools and technologies that use this vast amount of genomic sequence information for the crop improvement ( Bohra et al, 2020 ; Thudi et al, 2021 ). Re-sequencing of 3,010 rice genomes (3K RG) provided an avenue to use all the natural variation that exists in cultivated and wild rice and use that information to identify genes and genomic regions that can be used to drive the next generation tailor-made crops ( Wang et al, 2018 ). The genome information will also be very much useful to identify the association between structural variants and trait phenotypes ( Żmieńko et al, 2014 ). Genome-wide association study (GWAS) is known to be a powerful tool to detect the genetic variations associated with the targeted traits in crops ( Huang & Han, 2014 ). These variants are then used to track and identify causative genes. Hence, addressing the limitations within the conventional GWAS has also become a hot topic in the post-genomic era ( Korte & Ashley, 2013 ; Tam et al, 2019 ).

Results

Principle of Et-GWAS pipeline The Et-GWAS method leverages historical recombination events within a diversity panel to identify rare, high-impact variants associated with the targeted traits. Inspired by the extreme phenotype GWAS approach, it combines BSA with GWAS, treating the diversity panel as a segregating population (Yang et al, 2015). The method uses available genome sequence information to construct extreme pools and a random bulk, representing the genomic variation across the entire diversity panel. The contrasting germplasms are grouped, and allele frequencies are measured to facilitate the detection of marker–trait associations (MTAs). To illustrate the Et-GWAS, we presented a schematic representation in Fig 1A–C, focusing on its application to yield under reproductive stage drought in rice. The Et-GWAS pipeline, along with the associated ShinyApp, is accessible at https://github.com/IRRI-South-Asia-Hub/Et-GWAS, offering a user-friendly and efficient tool for researchers to discover and analyze rare variants associated with various agronomic traits. The analysis involves the following three key steps: (1) Sampling: Constructing the diversity panel and bulk preparation based on the trait distribution.

(2) Pooling: Combining the sequence data from the bulks and quantitative measurement of pooled allele frequency.

(3) Screening: Association analysis and identification of donors with top-performing haplotypes. Figure 1. The schematic representation of the Et-GWAS pipeline. (A, B, C) The workflow consists of three steps; (A) sampling, (B) pooling of variant information from available sequence data, and (C) association analysis and identification of donors with top-performing haplotypes. The diversity panel for Et-GWAS should be a representative subset of crop germplasm, using publicly available sequence information to encompass most random variants in the population. After careful phenotyping of the panel under specific environmental conditions for the target trait, the distribution of phenotypic values helps in selecting the bulks for analysis. Bulk size determination relies on the homozygosity of the lines and sequence depth. For natural populations with segregation, a larger bulk size is required (should contain 70–90% heterogeneity of the population). The Et-GWAS process involves generating three bulks from the diversity panel. Contrasting bulks, namely the low and high bulks, are selected from the lower and upper sides of the population, respectively. An equal number of lines are randomly chosen from the diversity panel to form the control bulk. The control bulk serves as a comparison group for the extreme bulks, assisting in eliminating alleles that show significant differences between the extreme bulks but are not associated with the target trait. This stringent approach enhances the precision and reliability of identifying trait-associated variants within the diversity panel. The variant information of the lines from each bulk is pooled to quantify the reference and alternate alleles present at each polymorphic position. Hence the input file for the association study will have the SNP information and the allele frequencies of reference and alternate alleles from the high, low, and random bulks in an order (refer Table S1 for the file format). These SNPs are then filtered for MAF (0.05) but not for the missingness, because the method targets the rare variants that are present in low count in each bulk. In addition, density or coverage is employed as a secondary filter, aiding in reducing experimental errors by pooling the sequence information of the bulks. The selected SNPs are analysed using the general linear method (GLM), considering the low, random, and high bulks as linear sequences. Significant monotonous trends exhibited by certain SNPs are considered markers associated with the trait of interest. Subsequently, candidate genes are scanned based on the crop’s linkage disequilibrium (LD). The pipeline further identifies the candidate genes’ top-performing haplotypes and the lines that harbour one or more of these top-performing haplotypes (see the Materials and Methods section).

Graphical user interphase and stand-alone package of Et-GWAS The Et-GWAS application is user-friendly and requires no prior knowledge of R programming. It operates through a GUI that guides users through the process. To begin, users input the desired bulk size, trait name, and phenotypic file on the starting page of the application. Comprehensive instructions regarding data formatting can be found in the documentation, ensuring smooth data input. The functionality of the pipeline and test results are displayed in Fig 2A–D; demonstrating its effectiveness in trait association studies. It is important to note that the Et-GWAS application hosted on the server has a limit of handling 30K markers. Figure 2. Main interface of the Et-GWAS application. Screenshots of panels for the main tabs are shown. (A) The “Phenotype” tab displays the phenotypic distribution of the given panel. (B) The “Population structure” tab allows users to visualize the subpopulation structure of the panel. By default, three principal components are calculated. (C) The “Phenotypic distribution” tab allows users to visualize the phenotypic distribution in each bulk. The users have the flexibility to choose the bulk size according to their panel size. (D) The “Association” tab generates Manhattan plot with two significant values (10−4 & 10−6). Rest of the plots and tables will be generated and kept in a zip file which users can download using the right panel “Download” button at the end of the analysis. To accommodate higher marker coverage, we recommend running the application locally from GitHub. This allows for a broader marker range, enhancing the precision and scope of trait discovery and association analysis. For a smooth run, it requires a workstation with the memory of 64 GB or above and a CPU speed of 3.0 GHz or above.

Proof of concept Et-GWAS was assessed for grain yield under reproductive stage drought-stress conditions in rice. Drought exerts a significant negative impact on yield at all developmental stages, with reproductive stage stress causing the most severe damage. Our analysis centers on two-season phenotypic data from the 3K subset, which underwent reproductive-stage drought stress conditions.

Establishing the diversity panel and population structure The drought stress diversity panel (3K Subset) comprises 399 early and medium maturity accessions from the 3K RG panel. These accessions offer great potential for breeding programs, and their high-quality sequence data are available (https://snp-seek.irri.org/). The LD-pruned 3K RG 1M GWAS SNP Dataset, encompassing all chromosomes, was downloaded for analysis. The filtered dataset resulted in a final set containing 600,288 nonredundant SNPs (see the Materials and Methods section for details). The density and distribution of alleles within various fractions of the genome of the working dataset are summarized in Fig S1A and B. The average marker density per Mb of the genome was 503 SNPs, with the highest density observed on Chr 3, at 416 SNPs/MB. Intergenic regions accounted for only 33% of the SNPs, whereas exonic SNPs represented a mere 3%. Over 50% of the SNPs were found in the upstream and downstream regions of the genic regions. Figure S1. SNP marker distribution around the genome of the final dataset. (A) The percentage variants from different parts of the genome are given. Most SNPs come from the intergenic region, and less than 1% is present in the genic region. (B) The markers distribution along the chromosome is given. All the chromosomes have almost equal numbers of SNPs. The principal component analysis (PCA) of the working dataset distinctly reveals three clusters: cluster I comprises indica subpopulations (ind1, ind1A, ind1B, indx), cluster II contains aus subpopulation, and cluster III comprises japonica subpopulations (japx, trop, temp, subtrop). The first PC accounts for half of the variance and effectively distinguishes all three clusters, with clusters I and II exhibiting a close relationship. The second PC differentiates cluster II from cluster III, explaining 30% of the variation (Fig 3A). In the PCA, the aro subpopulation remains in proximity to the japonica cluster, whereas the third PC separates it from the other clusters. As expected, the admix subpopulation occupies an intermediate position between the clusters. The phylogenetic diversity, represented by the neighbor-joining tree, aligns with the PCA results, as the accessions cluster according to their corresponding subpopulations (Fig 3B). As anticipated, the optimal K value of three effectively separates the accessions (Fig 3C) and maximizes the likelihood of the genomic dataset. Figure 3. Population structure. (A) The principal component analysis shows the clear segregation of various subpopulations. (B) The same result was observed on the dendrogram of the diversity panel. (C) The ancestry proportions through clusters (K = 3) showing three clusters corresponding to indica, aus, and japonica as established by 3K genotypic data.

Phenotypic variations in the population For method evaluation, we used single-plant yield (SPY) data (average of five-plant) under reproductive stage drought stress conditions from the dry seasons of 2019 (DS2019) and 2020 (DS2020). The drought stress conditions in both seasons significantly differed because of the impact of the pandemic and unforeseen rains (Fig S2A and B). The density of the bulks and subpopulation-wise contribution indicate distinct populations for the two-season data, leading us to analyze them separately (Fig S3A–C). The distribution of SPY data from these two seasons showed significant difference in the Kolmogorov–Smirnov test, as depicted in Fig S3C. The SPY under drought showed variability, ranging from 0.6 to 18.3 g in DS2019 and 0.4 to 16.5 g in DS2020. The average SPYs of the Indica and Japonica subpopulations displayed consistent performance in both seasons, with a substantial proportion of drought-tolerant lines (Fig S3A). Regarding drought susceptibility, the drought susceptibility index (DSI) in all subpopulations spanned from −0.32 to 1.2 in DS2019 and −0.07 to 1.2 in DS2020, with a right-skewed distribution (Fig S3B). This wide range of DSI values across different subpopulations highlights significant genotypic variability associated with grain yield under drought stress conditions. Figure S2. Changes in weather between the two crop seasons. (A) The average monthly rainfall and maximum and minimum temperatures registered during 2019–2021 are shown. There was a significant variation in rainfall during the reproductive stage of the DS2019. (B) The values from the plot are shown here for the 2019 and 2020 dry crop seasons. Figure S3. The panel has accessions with low yield to high. (A) The plot depicts the SPYs from dry season 2019 (DS19) and dry season 2020 (DS20). (B) The DSI season-wise and subpopulation-wise are shown here with an inverted y-axis. Some subpopulations have a significant difference between the seasons. Furthermore, Indica and Japonica have low DSI, hence high tolerance to yield reduction because of drought. (C) The distribution of different bulks from both the seasons is shown here. The P-value from Kolmogorov–Smirnov test proves that the samples show two different populations distribution because of the variation in stress severity.

Identification of MTAs through Et-GWAS We conducted an association analysis of pooled allele frequency with grain yield under drought stress conditions, considering various parameters: (a) pool size, (b) filtering levels, and (c) inclusion of subpopulations with skewed phenotypic distribution. A pool size of 20% with minimum filtering, which considered only MAF and read depth, while including all subpopulations yielded comparably good results, identifying a high number of SNPs within the reported QTLs associated with grain yield under drought stress conditions. Because the diversity panel represents a highly segregated population, smaller bulks could not adequately cover many essential SNPs. For the 20% pool size, we provide the sample size and average missingness in Table 1, and the contribution from different subpopulations is illustrated in Fig S4. Et-GWAS successfully identified 28 MTAs associated with grain yield under drought conditions in the DS2019 data, distributed across chromosomes 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 (Table S2). Similarly, using the DS2020 data, 26 MTAs were identified, spanning the genome except for chromosomes 3 and 7 (Table S3). The phenotypic variance explained (PVE) by the MTAs ranged from 3.91% to 4.77% for DS2019 and 3.57% to 4.43% for DS2020 (Fig 4A and B). Table 1. Summary statistics for phenotypic and genotypic data of the bulks used for Et-GWAS under two seasons. Figure S4. Subpopulation contribution in bulks at various bulk sizes. The bulks constitute different percentages of subpopulations based on the bulk size. As the bulk size increases, the subpopulations get equally distributed in various bulks. Figure 4. Circular Manhattan plot and Q–Q plot for single plant yield under drought. (A) Et-GWAS for season DS2019 (inner circle) for season DS2020 (outer circle) are shown. The genome-wide threshold of 10−4 (red line) was used for the identification of significant SNPs. The outermost ring depicts the SNP distribution of the 600288 SNP working set. (B) The Q–Q plot shows the performance to predict true positives from both the seasons’ data. We precisely located the identified MTAs within the rice genome using the RAP database. Among the 54 MTAs, 17 were found within the genic regions (Table 2), whereas the remaining MTAs were in the intergenic regions. Notably, two significant genes were associated with grain yield: OsNPC2 (non-specific phospholipase C), involved in phospholipid signalling and influencing plant growth under stress conditions, and OsmiR156d, a microRNA acting as a genetic regulator for various biological processes. In addition, other loci with MTAs were linked to yield-related traits and DNA repair processes. Furthermore, we examined the consistency of MTAs between the two seasons and identified 16 overlapping MTAs n the Chr 2 region between the DS2019 and DS2020. Interestingly, the OsGL1-2 gene harboured two SNPs associated with grain yield under drought stress conditions, with each SNP identified from different seasons. The PVE of these SNPs was ∼3.9% and 4%, indicating their significant impact on the trait. Table 2. List of genic MTAs identified in the Et-GWAS approach peak SNP: position of MTA in basepair.

Unraveling the candidate genes using Et-GWAS for yield under drought stress in rice We identified a total of 141 candidate genes from the MTAs identified in both the DS2019 and DS2020 datasets. The list of locus names along with their functions is presented in Table S4. Notably, 16 of these loci have been previously reported for their involvement in drought stress tolerance through various mechanisms. Among the candidate genes, there are genes that are known for their role in drought response such as notable transcription factors (SRS family, bHLH TF, WRKY), genes involved in biosynthesis processes (glycosylt, cuticular) and stress-responsive proteins (U-box, MAP kinase). The list of the drought responsive genes identified are given in Table S5. Further functional characterization revealed the details of candidate genes known to be involved in drought tolerance. The gene ontology analysis of these genes demonstrated their involvement in molecular activities associated with drought stress tolerance (Fig S5). This comprehensive identification and characterization of candidate genes shed light on the genetic basis of drought tolerance in rice. Figure S5. Gene ontology categories of candidate genes. The genes were summarized in three main GO categories (biological process, molecular function, and cellular component).

Superior haplotypes of candidate genes associated with yield under drought stress Genes or loci harbouring MTAs and displaying linkage disequilibrium (LD) with the identified MTAs are selected for further Haplo-Pheno analysis, where the phenotypic performance of haplotypes from the candidate genes is evaluated. The diversity panel contains varying numbers of haplotypes, ranging from 3 to 35, and multiple loci exhibit haplotypes with a wide range of phenotypic values. These results highlight the impact of epistatic interactions, which can either enhance or mask the effects (positive or negative) of the haplotypes. The Haplo-Pheno analysis identified superior-performing haplotypes from four genes that consistently performed well across both seasons. In addition, six genes have superior-performing haplotypes only in DS2019, whereas two genes possess superior-performing haplotypes solely in DS2020. The detailed information of the haplotypes for consistent and season-specific haplotypes along with their average phenotypic performance are documented in Tables S6 and S7, respectively. Among these haplotypes, several transcription factors (iron-related bHLH) known for their role in the developmental process and stress tolerance, genes involved in biosynthesis processes (glycosylt), and stress-responsive proteins such as protein phosphatase, K+ ion channel, and receptor-like kinase, demonstrated significant associations with the phenotypic trait. These findings underscore the efficiency of Et-GWAS in identifying variants and loci associated with the target trait. Notably, the gene OsPEX1 displayed two top-performing haplotypes in different background genomes (Fig 5A–D and Table S8). Both haplotypes exhibited high performance for grain yield under drought stress, emphasizing the role of epistatic interactions between the gene and its surrounding regions in the overall performance of the variety. Figure 5. Haplotype analysis of the OsPEX1. (A) The 100-kb window (centered on the MTA) length chosen to identify the candidate genes. (B) Six genes were identified (with LD> = 0.4) for the further haplo-pheno analysis. (C) Shows the SPY variations among the haplotypes from DS2019 & DS2020. (D) Two top-performing haplotypes of OsPEX1 with their constituting mutation positions are shown here. The performance of the haplotypes depends on the genomic background. We investigated the non-synonymous SNPs in these superior haplotypes and the predicted structural variations between the reference and superior haplotypes, as presented in Table S8 and Figs S6 and S7A and B. Based on the top-performing haplotypes, we have identified 13 accessions as potential donors for grain yield under drought stress in resilient breeding programs. These accessions consistently demonstrated high performance across both seasons, despite experiencing varying levels of stress conditions. The accessions possessing these superior haplotypes are listed in Table S9, and notably, all these accessions have a DSI of less than one in both seasons. Figure S6. High-effect mutations in superior haplotypes. The superior haplotypes identified from Et-GWAS have specific marker SNPs that differentiates them from the rest of the haplotypes found in our diversity panel. These positions are marked with red arrow marks at the bottom of each locus sequence comparison. Some of these markers have medium- to high-effect amino acid change in their protein sequence. These positions are marked with a red star at the top of the locus sequence comparison. Figure S7. Superior haplotype of Os01g0952700. (A) The illustration on the left shows the nonsynonymous SNPs that create different haplotypes in our panel. The positions marked with red arrow marks are the SNPs that differentiate the superior haplotype of this gene from others. The illustration on the right shows the nonsynonymous SNPs that are found in the superior haplotype present in the known drought-resistant varieties but having alternate alleles in the susceptible varieties. (B) Out of these four positions, three are making moderate to high impact amino acid changes in the predicted protein structure as shown here with red arrows and the amino acid change (Shap—superior haplotype).