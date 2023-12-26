VE-cadherin junction dynamics in initial lymphatic vessels promotes lymph node metastasis

The aim of this study was to investigate whether lymphatic adherens junctions undergo remodeling in response to VEGFA, akin to the dynamic remodeling of blood vascular adherens junctions exposed to this growth factor. We show that VE-cadherin transforms to a fragmented morphology in peritumoral lymphatic vessels, or in vessels exposed to acute VEGFA stimulation, in the WT mouse. In contrast, VE-cadherin fragmentation is suppressed in Vegfr2 Y949F/Y949F mice in which signaling downstream of the phosphosite Y949 is eliminated. Still, zippering of lymphatic junctions was established in these different conditions, independent of Src kinase activation. This apparent stability of lymphatic junctions in the tumor-bearing Vegfr2 Y949F/Y949F correlates with reduced tumor cell entry into lymphatics and reduced metastatic spread to sentinel lymph nodes in orthotopically implanted melanoma and breast cancer. Combined, these results indicate that signaling via VEGFA/VEGFR2 regulates not only blood vascular permeability but also junctional integrity in initial lymphatic vessels.

Cancer is a prominent example of a disease accompanied by a disorganized vasculature leading to edema, inflammation, and metastatic spread ( Stylianopoulos et al, 2018 ). Most cancer types disseminate through the lymphatic vessels to regional lymph nodes, in addition to hematogenic spread to distant locations ( Leong et al, 2011 ). Indeed, lymph node metastasis is an important prognostic marker for tumor progression ( Stacker et al, 2002 ). The mechanisms that determine the initiation of metastatic spread via tumor adjacent lymphatic vessels to sentinel lymph nodes are not well understood. Expression of VEGF C or VEGFA by different cell types in the tumor correlates with increased intratumoral lymphangiogenesis and lymph node metastasis ( Skobe et al, 2001 ). Entrance of tumor cells into the lymphatics is likely to occur at initial lymphatic vessels, facilitated by tumor-induced modulation of the lymphatic endothelium ( Azzali, 2007 ; Farnsworth et al, 2018 ). Whether changes in lymphatic junctional integrity can affect the propensity for lymphatic metastasis has not been studied.

Interstitial fluid is collected by blind-ended initial lymphatic vessels and transported further to precollecting and collecting lymphatic vessels back to the blood circulation ( Alitalo, 2011 ). The uptake of fluid by initial lymphatic vessels is driven by pressure gradients and cyclic compression and expansion of the capillaries ( Schmid-Schönbein, 2003 ). Lymph uptake is further facilitated by the organization of lymphatic endothelial junctions in alternating regions of high and low abundance of vascular endothelial (VE)–cadherin, denoted button junctions ( Baluk et al, 2007 ; Yao et al, 2012 ). A range of diseases are characterized by poor drainage of lymphatic capillaries and/or leakiness of collecting vessels, leading to establishment of edema and progression of the disease.

Results

The dermal lymphatic vasculature is unperturbed in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice The blood vasculature in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F C57Bl/6 model develops normally, but the BECs are resistant to the permeability enhancing effect of VEGFA (Li et al, 2016). As lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) express considerable levels of VEGFR2 (Wirzenius et al, 2007), it is important to understand the consequence of loss of the VEGFR2 phosphosite Y949 and its downstream signaling on lymphatic vessel development and lymphatic function. To verify that lymphatic vessels in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mouse develop normally, embryos at embryonic (E) day 14.5 were examined. Neuropilin2 (Nrp2)+ lymphatic tip cell numbers and lymphatic vessel density in the dorsal skin were similar in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F and WT littermates (Fig 1A–C). Moreover, analyses in 8–10-wk-old mice showed similar lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1 (LYVE1)+ vessel diameter in the ear dermis of Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F and WT mice, whereas vessel density was increased in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F genotype (Fig 1D–F). Expression levels of VEGFR2, VEGFR3, and Podoplanin in LECs isolated from postnatal (P) day 10 lungs were not affected by the Y949F mutation (Fig 1G and H). We conclude that elimination of the phosphosite Y949 in VEGFR2 by replacing tyrosine (Y) with phenylalanine (F) did not perturb lymphatic development or the expression of VEGF receptors in LECs. Figure 1. Characterization of dermal lymphatic vessels in WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F embryos and adult mice. (A) Dermal lymphatic vessels in E14.5 WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F (Y949F) embryos shown by immunostaining of Neuropilin2 (Nrp2) in the back skin. Scale bar, 500 μm. (B) Quantification of dermal lymphatic sprouting tips/mm2 in the E14.5 embryos. WT, n = 13; Y949F, n = 10. NS, not significant, t test. (C) Lymphatic vessel density measured by NRP2 staining and normalized to tissue area/field of view in the E14.5 embryos. WT, n = 7; Y949F, n = 6. NS, not significant, t test. (D) Representative images of LYVE1 immunofluorescence showing ear dermal lymphatic vasculature in 8–10-wk-old mice. Scale bar, 1 mm. (E) Quantification of LYVE1+ lymphatic vessel width in 8–10-wk-old mouse ear dermis. n = 4 mice/genotype. NS, not significant, t test. (F) Quantification of LYVE1+ lymphatic vessel density in the 8–10-wk-old mouse ear dermis. WT, n = 4; Y949F, n = 3. P = 0.0087, t test. (G) Expressions of VEGFR2, VEGFR3, and Podoplanin in isolated LYVE1+ cells from lungs of WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice at postnatal day 10 and in HUVECs, detected by immunoblotting. (H) Quantification of expression levels normalized to GAPDH in (G). Source data are available for this figure.

Tumor growth and lymphatic metastasis in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice The VEGFA-resistant vascular barrier in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mouse blood vasculature correlates with decreased hematological metastastatic spread from RipTag2 neuroendocrine tumors or B16F10 melanoma (Li et al, 2016). To explore the effect of the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mutation on lymphatic vessel barrier function in cancer, DsRed-expressing B16F10 melanoma cells were engrafted intradermally in the ear and analyzed after 7 or 12 d of tumor growth. The ear dermis was chosen as the site of injection as it restricts local growth and promotes spread to sentinel lymph nodes (Li et al, 2016). A low inoculation volume (5 μl) was used to minimize tissue damage and forced metastasis. There was no difference in the growth rate or weight at day 12 of the primary B16F10 tumors between the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F and WT mice (Fig 2A and B). However, the weight of sentinel cervical lymph nodes was significantly lower in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mouse (Fig 2C). In accordance, expression of Tyrp1 (melanocyte-specific gene) was decreased in sentinel lymph nodes of the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice compared with WT, indicating reduced lymphatic tumor dissemination (Fig 2D). Figure 2. B16F10 melanoma and EO771-CCR7 tumor growth and lymph node metastasis. (A, B) B16F10 melanoma growth rate (A) and weight at day 12 after inoculation (B) of adult WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F (Y949F) in the ear dermis. Repeated measurements of tumor volume were evaluated using ANOVA with regard to genotype and time, which showed no significant (NS) difference between WT and Y949F mice. n = 9 mice/genotype. (C) Sentinel cervical lymph node weights at day 12 after inoculation, harvested from mice with B16F10 tumors. n = 11 lymph nodes/genotype, P = 0.0169, t test. LN, lymph node. (D) Detection of Tyrp1 gene expression by quantitative PCR in cervical lymph nodes at day 12 of tumor growth normalized to unaffected inguinal lymph nodes. Ribosomal protein gene Rpl19 was used as the internal control. WT, n = 9 lymph nodes; Y949F, n = 10 lymph nodes, P = 0.0473, t test. (E) Primary tumor weight at day 20 after engraftment of EO771-CCR7-tdTomato mammary cancer cells. WT, n = 19 mice; Y949F, n = 22 mice. NS, not significant, t test. (F) Weights of inguinal lymph node (LN) isolated at day 20 from WT and Y949F mice transplanted with EO771-CCR7-tdTomato mammary cancer cells. WT, n = 19 mice; Y949F, n = 22 mice. NS, not significant, t test. (G) Count of td-Tomato–positive EO771 cells in inguinal lymph nodes (LN) by flow cytometry. Mann–Whitney test, P = 0.0274. WT, n = 19 mice; Y949F, n = 22 mice. (H) Representative image of lymph node from WT mouse showing metastasis of EO771-CCR7-tdTomato mammary cancer cells. Tumor cells (tdTomato+) are highlighted in boxed region and shown enlarged on the right, combined with CD169 (macrophage, green) and LYVE1 (lymphatic endothelium, magenta). Scale bars, 100 μm. Source data are available for this figure. A similar pattern was observed when challenging mice with EO771-CCR7-tdTomato mammary carcinoma, engrafted in the mammary fat pad of female mice. In this model, C-C chemokine receptor type 7 (CCR7) expression was introduced in the EO771 tumor cell line to promote lymph node metastasis, previously also shown to promote lymph node metastasis in other models of breast cancer (Cunningham et al, 2010). Primary tumor weight at day 20 was similar between Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F and WT mice (Fig 2E). Although the weight of sentinel inguinal lymph nodes was unaffected (Fig 2F), flow cytometry analysis of tumor cells positive for tdTomato in the inguinal lymph nodes showed significantly fewer tumor cell counts in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F compared with the WT lymph nodes (Fig 2G and H). Of note, immune cells, potentially positive for tdTomato by uptake of tumor debris, were excluded in the analysis. Lymphangiogenesis occurs preferentially at the tumor periphery in response to tumor-secreted growth factors (Christiansen & Detmar, 2011). The Y949F mutation did not affect tumor-induced lymphangiogenesis, as shown by the unperturbed LYVE-1+ lymphatic vessel density at the tumor periphery in the B16F10-engrafted Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F and WT mouse ears (Fig S1A and B). Moreover, there was a trend but no significant difference in expressions of Vegfa and Cdh5 in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F and WT B16F10 tumors (Fig S1C and D). We conclude that in two different orthotopic cancer models, breast cancer and melanoma, metastatic spread to sentinel lymph nodes was suppressed in mice lacking the VEGFR2 Y949 phosphosite. Figure S1. Peritumoral lymphatic vessel density and expression of Vegfa and Cdh5. (A) Representative images showing peritumoral lymphatic vessels in WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F (Y949F) ear dermal immunostained for LYVE1. Yellow areas indicate tumors which have been removed. Scale bar, 1 mm. (B) Quantification of peritumoral LYVE1+ lymphatic vessel density in WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F ear dermal. WT, n = 4 mice; Y949F, n = 3 mice. NS, not significant, t test. (C) Vegfa expression in B16 melanoma in WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949Fmice estimated by qRT-PCR using Rpl19 as the internal control. WT, n = 4 mice; Y949F, n = 3 mice. NS, not significant, t test. (C, D) Cdh5 expression in B16 melanoma in WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949Fmice estimated by qRT-PCR using Rpl19 as the internal control as in (C). NS, not significant, t test.

Lymphatic drainage and intravasation of tumor cells in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice The potential consequence of the Y949F mutation on lymphatic function was addressed by monitoring the clearance of the near-infrared tracer P20D800 by intravital imaging (Proulx et al, 2013) of the mouse ear. The movement of interstitial fluid into the lymphatic vessels (lymphatic clearance) is mediated by both interstitial fluid pressure and the pumping created by the smooth muscle cells surrounding the collecting vessels (Bazigou et al, 2014). Lymphatic clearance and half-life of the tracer was not significantly different between healthy mutant and WT mice (Fig 3A and B). However, after engraftment of B16F10 melanoma, lymphatic clearance of the fluorescent tracer was faster in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mutant mice with reduced half-life compared with WT mice (Fig 3A and B). Figure 3. Lymphatic drainage and tumor cell intravasation in lymphatic vessels. (A, B) Lymphatic clearance rate (A) and half-life (B) of the near-infra red dye P20D800 in the ear dermis of healthy and B16F10 melanoma tumor–engrafted mice. WT healthy mice, n = 5; Y949F healthy mice, n = 6; WT tumor mice, n = 7; Y949F tumor mice, n = 7. The t test was used for statistical evaluation. NS, not significant. (C) Representative image showing the lymphatic vessel in the WT ear dermis immunostained for LYVE1 (green) with intravasated B16F10DsRed+ melanoma cells (magenta) inside or entering the vessel. Orthogonal views (YZ and XZ) shown to the right and below visualize cells within the vessel. Scale bar, 20 μm. (D) Quantification of B16F10DsRed+ melanoma cells present inside peritumoral lymphatic vessels at day 7 after tumor cell engraftment. P = 0.022, n = 4 mice/genotype, t test. Source data are available for this figure. Movement of tumor cells into initial lymphatic vessels is dependent on interstitial pressure gradients but also on chemokines produced in the microenvironment and the expression of adhesion molecules on LECs (Shields et al, 2007; Swartz & Lund, 2012). The presence of metastatic melanoma cells within the peritumoral lymphatic vessels was determined by counting the number of DsRed-expressing B16F10 cells, using orthogonal projection of confocal imaging. Tumor cells were more frequently found inside lymphatic capillaries of WT mice at day 7 than in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice (Fig 3C and D). The similar lymphatic clearance rate by unchallenged WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F lymphatic vessels suggests no functional deviation because of the VEGFR2 mutation. When subjected to tumor challenge, the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mutation led to improved lymphatic drainage and reduced transmigration of tumor cells into peritumoral lymphatic vessels, indicating an enhanced lymphatic barrier.

Characterization of lymphatic endothelial junctions in Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mice We hypothesized that the improved interstitial fluid clearance in the melanoma-bearing Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F ear and the reduced metastatic spread observed in this model may be related to stabilization of VE-cadherin in the lymphatic endothelial junctions. VE-cadherin junctions undergo “zippering” in response to VEGFA (Zhang et al, 2018; Zarkada et al, 2023), that is, conversion to a linear and continuous VE-cadherin immunostaining pattern. By analyzing the pattern of VE-cadherin–positive LEC junctions, it was evident that zippering of the lymphatic junctions was established at the tumor periphery in both WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mutant mice (Fig 4A and B). The extent of zippering was slightly lower in the mutant mice, as shown by the extent of VE-cadherin coverage at the cell perimeter (Fig 4B). Increased lymphatic zippering in the tumor-proximal lymphatic vessels compared with vessels distal from the tumor was also evident from the decrease in the number of VE-cadherin fragments and increase in the fragment length (Fig 4C and D). Figure 4. Characterization of lymphatic VE-cadherin junctions in tumor-engrafted ear dermis. (A) Junctions in initial lymphatic vessels in tumor distal and tumor proximal regions visualized by immunostaining of VE-cadherin. Samples are from WT or Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F ears, either healthy (control) or from the peritumoral region of B16F10 tumors at day 7 after inoculation. Scale bar, 20 μm. (B) Quantification of VE-cadherin coverage at the perimeter of LECs in initial lymphatic vessels at tumor-proximal and distal regions. Data show percentage of VE-cadherin coverage at the junction of each cell (summed junctional VE-cadherin fragment length/cell perimeter × 100%). WT tumor distal, n = 33 cells analyzed from 4 mice, WT tumor proximal, n = 28 cells from 4 mice; Y949F tumor distal, n = 40 cells from 4 mice; Y949F tumor proximal, n = 39 cells from 4 mice. The t test was used for statistical analysis. (C) Quantification of the number of VE-cadherin fragments at the junction of each LEC per 100 μm initial lymphatic vessel at tumor distal and proximal regions. WT tumor distal, n = 33 cells analyzed from 4 mice, WT tumor proximal, n = 28 cells from 4 mice; Y949F tumor distal, n = 40 cells from 4 mice; Y949F tumor proximal, n = 39 cells from 4 mice. The t test was used for statistical analysis. (D) Cumulative frequency analysis of the lengths of junctional VE-cadherin fragments in initial lymphatic vessels in tumor distal and proximal regions. WT tumor distal, n = 784 fragments analyzed from 4 mice, WT tumor proximal, n = 433 fragments from 4 mice; Y949F tumor distal, n = 928 fragments from 4 mice; Y949F tumor proximal, n = 641 fragments from 4 mice. (E) Classification of shapes of VE-cadherin fragments in four categories based on the aspect ratio and circularity. (F) Shape analysis of pan-cellular VE-cadherin fragments in the WT and Y949F dermal lymphatic vessels. Data show percentage of different shape categories. WT, n = 5 mice; Y949F, n = 7 mice. (G) Shape analysis of VE-cadherin fragments in the WT dermal lymphatic vessels, challenged with B16F10 melanoma or not. Control, n = 5 mice; tumor challenged, n = 7 mice. The t test was used for statistical analysis. P = 0.02 for category 4; P = 0.001 for category 3 comparing healthy and tumor-bearing WT mice. (H) Shape analysis of VE-cadherin fragments in the ear dermis lymphatic vessels of Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F (Y949F) mice challenged or not with B16F10 melanoma. Control, n = 5 mice; tumor challenged, n = 7 mice. (I) Comparison of VE-cadherin fragment distribution between tumor-challenged WT and Y949F mice. n = 7 mice/genotype. P = 0.002, for category 3, P = 0.008 for category 4 comparing tumor-bearing WT and Y949F mice, t test. Source data are available for this figure. In BECs, phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 marks vessels susceptible to increased permeability when appropriately stimulated with agonists such as VEGFA (Claesson-Welsh et al, 2021). Immunostaining for pY685 VE-cadherin using a validated antibody (Jin et al, 2022) showed robust reactivity in dermal lymphatic vessels; however, there was no difference in signal strength between the WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F ear dermis (Fig S2A and B). Figure S2. Phosphorylated VE-cadherin in lymphatic capillaries. (A) WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F (Y949F) ear dermal initial lymphatics immunostained for VE-cadherin (red), pY685 VE-cadherin (green), and LYVE1 (blue). Scale bars, 50 μm. (B) Quantification of pY685 VE-cadherin/total VE-cadherin. t test, NS, not significant. WT, n = 4 mice; Y949F, n = 5 mice. Uptake of interstitial fluid correlates with the dynamic turnover and distribution of VE-cadherin (Trzewik et al, 2001; Schmid-Schönbein, 2003; Baluk et al, 2007), which is reflected in the morphology of VE-cadherin as visualized by immunofluorescent staining. To follow VE-cadherin dynamics in a more sensitive, unbiased manner throughout the cell, we developed an automated classification of the shapes of VE-cadherin fragments based on the aspect ratio and circularity. Four categories of VE-cadherin shapes were defined: category 1—fragments with an aspect ratio above the upper quartile (Q3) and circularity between 0–0.25; category 2—aspect ratio Q2–Q3 and circularity 0.25–0.5; category 3—aspect ratio Q1–Q2 and circularity 0.5–0.75; category 4—aspect ratio below Q1 and circularity 0.75–1 (Fig 4E). The short round shapes in categories 3–4 may result from dynamic turnover of VE-cadherin, that is, internalization (Bentley et al, 2014). Applying this classifier to the healthy ear dermal LYVE1+/VE-cadherin+ lymphatic vessels showed that there was no difference in the frequency of VE-cadherin+ categories when comparing unchallenged WT and Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F dermis (Fig 4F). However, the frequency of category 4 VE-cadherin shapes increased, whereas category 3 shapes decreased, in the melanoma-proximal lymphatic vessels compared with healthy tissue in the WT mouse ear (Fig 4G). The more elongated VE-cadherin shapes (categoryies 1 and 2) remained unaffected. In contrast, the VE-cadherin shapes were similarly distributed irrespective of the presence of a tumor in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F mouse (Fig 4H). Consequently, comparing VE-cadherin fragment distribution between the genotypes showed that melanoma-proximal WT lymphatic vessels had an increased proportion of category 4 VE-cadherin shapes compared with Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F (Fig 4I). Together, our data identified zippering of button junctions in the tumor-proximal lymphatics. Junctional zippering was accompanied by an increase in pan-cellular VE-cadherin fragments with high circularity and a low aspect ratio in the WT mouse lymphatic endothelium but not in mice expressing the Y949F mutant VEGFR2. These data indicate increased VE-cadherin dynamics in the tumor-challenged WT but not in the Vegfr2Y949F/Y949F initial lymphatics.