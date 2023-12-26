Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,745 in the last 365 days.

OOI at Ocean Sciences Meeting 24

OOI will be at booth #210 at the Ocean Sciences Meeting in New Orleans from 18-23 February 2024. Please visit our booth.  Daily we have an OOI data expert giving in-person demonstrations on how to use Data Explorer in your research.  Times and topics will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

The following is a compilation of OOI-related presentations at this year’s Ocean Sciences Meetinh. If we’ve missed any OOI-related sessions, please contact dtrewcrist@whoi.edu and we will be happy to add them.  Hope to see you in person this year! Share your OSM news at #OSM24. 

Monday, 19 February 2024

09:40 – 09:50 Eastern (08:40 – 08:50 CST) 203-205, Second Floor (Convention Center)

AI11A-02 Air-Sea Flux Impacts Over Misaligned Waves During Atmospheric Cold Fronts 
Cesar Sauvage1, Hyodae Seo2, James B Edson1 and Carol Anne Clayson3, (1)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States, (2)WHOI, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Physical Oceanography, Woods Hole, MA, United States

10:03 – 10:14 Eastern (09:03 – 09:14 CST) 215-216, Second Floor (Convention Center)

OT11A-04 Expanding surface wave observations at the OOI Pioneer Array – New England Shelf using buoy motion sensors
Andrew C Reed and James B Edson, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States

10:47 – 10:58 Eastern (09:47 – 09:58 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)

ED11A-08 Accessible Oceans: Using Data Sonification to Engage Diverse Audiences in Ocean Science 
Amy S Bower, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, Leslie M Smith, Your Ocean Consulting, Knoxville, United States, Jon Bellona, University of Oregon, School of Music and Dance, Eugene, United States, Jessica Roberts, Georgia Institute of Technology, College of Computing, Atlanta, United States and Huaigu Li, Georgia Institute of Technology Main Campus, Atlanta, United States

11:45 – 11:55 Eastern (10:45 – 10:55 CST) R06-R07, Second Floor (Convention Center)

OB12C-02 The seasonality of chlorophyll and cloudiness from high-latitude ocean moorings 

Katherine Shrader, James Madison University, Geology and Environmental Science, Harrisonburg, VA, United States, Nicole S Lovenduski, University of Colorado, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Boulder, CO, United States and Genevieve Clow, University of Colorado at Boulder, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Boulder, United States

15:49 – 15:58 Eastern (14:49 – 114:58 CST) 229-230, Second Floor (Convention Center)

PI13A-06 Inner Shelf Nitrate Response to Wind Forcing on the Newport Hydrographic Line, Oregon, USA

Andrew Scherer, Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, United States, Melanie R Fewings, Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, OR, United States and Thomas Connolly, Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, Moss Landing, CA, United States

16:06 – 16:17 Eastern (15:06 – 15;17 CST) 225-227, Second Floor (Convention Center)

PL13A-07 Biological and physical drivers of interannual variability in long-term carbon sequestration by the subpolar North Atlantic biological pump
Kristen E Fogaren1, Hilary I Palevsky1, Meg F. Yoder1, Femke de Jong2, Isabela Le Bras3 and David P Nicholson4, (1)Boston College, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chestnut Hill, United States, (2)Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, Texel, Netherlands, (3)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (4)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry, Woods Hole, MA, United States

17:00 – 19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)

DS14A-0359 Distribution of microbial eukaryotes living as epibiota on tubeworms (Ridgeia piscesae) in hydrothermal fluid flow and vent plumes at Axial Seamount
Han Weinrich, University of Washington Seattle Campus, School of Oceanography, Seattle, United States

15:00-18:00 CST Exhibit Hall – Visit OOI’s Booth #210

Tuesday, 20 February 2024

09:30 – 11:00 Eastern (08:30 – 10:00 CST) eLightning Theater, First Floor (Convention Center)

ED21B-05 Patterns at the Edge: Ocean Biogeochemistry at the Edge of the Northeast U.S. Shelf Revealed by Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
Taina Sanchez1,2, Stace Beaulieu3, Heidi M Sosik4 and Bofu Zheng2, (1)University of Miami, Miami, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Biology, Woods Hole, MA, United States, (4)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States

13:45 – 14:45 Eastern (12:45 – 13:45 CST) 220-222, Second Floor (Convention Center)

TH23LOcean Observatories Initiative Facility Board (OOIFB) Town Hall
Holly Morin, University of Rhode Island, Graduate School of Oceanography, Narragansett, RI, United States, Kendra L Daly, University of South Florida, College of Marine Science, St. Petersburg, United States and Dax Christian Soule, CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States

15:44 – 15:55 Eastern (14:44 – 14:55 CST) 211-213, Second Floor (Convention Center)

DO23A-05A Model for Community-driven Development of Best Practices: The Ocean Observatories Initiative Biogeochemical Sensor Data Best Practices and User Guide
Hilary I Palevsky, Boston College, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chestnut Hill, United States, Sophie Clayton, National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, United Kingdom, Heather M Benway, Woods Hole Oceanographic Inst., Woods Hole, United States, Mai Maheigan, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry, Woods Hole, MA, United States and The OOI Biogeochemical Sensor Data Working Group

17:00 – 19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)

OT24B-1524 Assessment and Improvement of Dissolved Oxygen Measurements from NSF Ocean Observatories Initiative Gliders
Stuart Pearce1, Peter J Brickley2, Jonathan Whitefield3, Diana Wickman2, Collin Dobson2, Russell Desiderio3, Albert J Plueddemann2 and Edward Paul Dever4, (1)Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, OR, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, United States, (4)Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR, United States

OT24B-1523Application of Automated Quality Control Flags to OOI Data: Identification of Storm Events at Coastal Pioneer Array
Kylene Cooley, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Ocean Observatories Initiative, Woods Hole, United States and Andrew C Reed, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States

OT24D-1537 Comparison of Vertical Temperature and Salinity Structures in the Northeast Pacific Ocean from Nested Regional Ocean Models   
Caitlin Amos, US Naval Research Laboratory, Stennis Space Center, United States, John J Osborne, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Ocean Sciences Division, Stennis Space Center, MS, United States and Gregg A. Jacobs, Naval Research Lab, Stennis Space Center, MS, United States

10:00-18:00 CST Exhibit Hall – Visit OOI’s Booth #210

Wednesday, 21 February 2024

09:50-10:00 Eastern (08:50 – 09:00 CST) 210, Second Floor (Convention Center)

DO31A-03 Building Training Datasets through the Documentation of Species Diversity and Abundance at ASHES vent field, Axial Seamount, for Future Machine Learning Applications
Julia Sandke1, Danilo Seskar2, Hikari Oshiro2, Karen G Bemis3 and Dax Christian Soule4, (1)CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, United States, (2)Rutgers University New Brunswick, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, (3)Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey – New Brunswick, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, (4)CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States

17:00-19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)

OT34B-1585 A Glider Study of Seasonal Changes in Bio-Optical Properties and Phytoplankton Biomass at the New England Shelf Break Front
Robert D Vaillancourt, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Millersville, PA, United States and Michael A. Miller, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Earth Sciences, Millersville, United States

ED34B-0145 Correlation of Diffuse Venting with Geophysical Time Series at Axial Seamount   
Cal Mills1, Melissa Celik1, Fabio Dos Santos1, Karen G Bemis2 and Dax Christian Soule3, (1)CUNY Queens College, Flushing, United States, (2)Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey – New Brunswick, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, (3)CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States

PS34B-2105 What makes the seasonal stratification breakdown at the US Northeast shelfbreak front so rapid? – Comparing contributions from surface forcing, local mixing, and lateral advection 
Lukas Lobert1,2, Ke Chen2, Albert J Plueddemann2 and Glen Gawarkiewicz2, (1)Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States

10:00-18:00 CST Exhibit Hall – Visit OOI’s Booth #210

Thursday, 22 February 2024

12:10-12:200 Eastern (11:10- 11:20 CST) 217-219, Second Floor (Convention Center)

OT42A-05 Adding a wave energy converter to the Pioneer Array Coastal Surface Mooring 
Ryan Coe, PhD1, Albert J Plueddemann2, Giorgio Bacelli3, Derek Buffitt4, J. Andrew Hamilton5, Kevin Dullea6, Scott Jenne7, Frederick Driscoll8, Umesh A Korde9, Salman Husain8, Mike Muglia10, Jantzen Lee6, Johannes Spinneken11, Sahand Sabet8, Carrie Schmaus12, John Reine13, Patterson Taylor14, Donald Peters13, Amanda M Vieillard15 and Eric Wade16, (1)Sandia National Laboratories, Water Power Technologies, Albuquerque, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, United States, (4)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Applied Ocean Physics and Engineering, Woods Hole, United States, (5)Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Moss Landing, CA, United States, (6)Sandia National Laboratories, United States, (7)National Renewable Energy Laboratory Golden, Golden, United States, (8)National Renewable Energy Laboratory, United States, (9)Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, United States, (10)Coastal Studies Institute, United States, (11)Evergreen Innovations, United States, (12)Department of Energy, Water Power Technologies Office, Washington DC, United States, (13)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, United States, (14)University of North Carolina Coastal Studies Insitute, Wanchese, NC, United States, (15)US Department of Energy, Water Power Technologies Office, Washington, DC, United States, (16)East Carolina University, Greenville, United States

17:00-19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)

OT44A-1627Towards acoustic observations of ocean basin temperatures using the Kauai beacon and Ocean Observatories Initiative Hydrophones
John Ragland1, Nicholas Durofchalk2, Shima Abadi1, David Dall’Osto3 and Kay Gemba2, (1)University of Washington, Seattle, United States, (2)Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, United States, (3)Applied Physics Laboratory University of Washington, Seattle, United States

ED44C-0222An Introductory Oceanography lab sequence implementing a combination of OOI Data Labs and basic lab science experiments
Alexander Wurm, Western New England University

OB44F-1014 Fall-Winter Seasonal Dynamics in the In Situ Bio-Optics for the Mid-Atlantic Bight    
Teemer Barry, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Marine & Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, Oscar Schofield, Rutgers University, Center of Ocean Observing Leadership, School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, New Brunswick, United States and Grace Saba, Rutgers University, Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States

ED44C-0218 The OOI Data Lab Manual: Using large ocean observatory data to improve data literacy in multi-modal undergraduate courses  
Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, Stockton University, Galloway, United States, Denise Bristol, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, Biological and GeoSciences, Ruskin, United States, Charles Sage Lichtenwalner, Rutgers University, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States and Janice McDonnell, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Marine & Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States

ED44C-0220 Engaging Introductory Oceanography Students with Real Data in the Classroom and Online: OOI Data Exploration and Data Labs  
Melissa Hicks, PHD, Onondaga Community College, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Syracuse, NY, United States

ED44C-0220 Engaging Introductory Oceanography Students with Real Data in the Classroom and Online: OOI Data Exploration and Data Labs
Mikelle Nuwer, University of Washington, School of Oceanography, Seattle, WA, United States

ED44C-0219 A Scaffolded Approach to Data Literacy Skills in 2YC Students using Authentic Data from OOI and other Sources 
Denise Bristol, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, Biological and GeoSciences, Ruskin, United States, Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, Stockton University, Galloway, United States and Jessica Olney, Hillsborough Community College, Physical Sciences, Tampa, United States

10:00-13:00 CST Exhibit Hall – Visit OOI’s Booth #210

Friday, 23 February 2024

09:34 -09:43 Eastern (08:34- 08:43 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)

ED51A-01 Reflections from the OOI Data Labs Community of Practice 
Janice D McDonnell, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Department of Youth Development, New Brunswick, United States, Charles Sage Lichtenwalner, Rutgers University, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, Ellen A R Iverson, Carleton College, SERC, Northfield, MN, United States, Ellen Altermatt, University of Utah, Utah Education Policy Center, Salt Lake City, United States, Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, Stockton University, Pomona, United States, Denise Bristol, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, Biological and GeoSciences, Ruskin, United States and Dax Christian Soule, CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States

09:43 -09:52 Eastern (08:43- 08:52 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)

ED51A-02 Using interactive OOI data visualizations to improve data literacy and scientific reasoning skills in undergraduate students
Gabriela W Smalley1, Charles Sage Lichtenwalner2, Andrea Drewes1 and Kathy Browne1, (1)Rider University, United States, (2)Rutgers University, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States

 09:52 – 10:01 Eastern (08:52- 09:01 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)

ED51A-03 Research Shows OOI Data Lab Activities Enhance Student Success 
Claire Condie, Middlesex County College, Edison, United States

10:01-10:10 Eastern (09:01-– 09:10 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)

ED51A-04 Using Oceanographic Mooring and Satellite Datasets to Teach Data Analysis and Scientific Computing Skills for Undergraduate Students
Hilary I Palevsky, Boston College, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chestnut Hill, United States

15:02-15:12 Eastern (14:02-14:12 CST) 211-213, Second Floor (Convention Center)

RH53A-01 From shelfbreak to shoreline: What is the relationship between coastal sea level and local ocean dynamics?
Carolina Camargo1, Christopher G Piecuch1 and Britt Raubenheimer2, (1)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Applied Ocean Physics & Engineering, Woods Hole, United States

 

You just read:

OOI at Ocean Sciences Meeting 24

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more