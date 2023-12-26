OOI at Ocean Sciences Meeting 24

OOI will be at booth #210 at the Ocean Sciences Meeting in New Orleans from 18-23 February 2024. Please visit our booth. Daily we have an OOI data expert giving in-person demonstrations on how to use Data Explorer in your research. Times and topics will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

The following is a compilation of OOI-related presentations at this year’s Ocean Sciences Meetinh. If we’ve missed any OOI-related sessions, please contact dtrewcrist@whoi.edu and we will be happy to add them. Hope to see you in person this year! Share your OSM news at #OSM24.

Monday, 19 February 2024

09:40 – 09:50 Eastern (08:40 – 08:50 CST) 203-205, Second Floor (Convention Center)

Cesar Sauvage1, Hyodae Seo2, James B Edson1 and Carol Anne Clayson3, (1)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States, (2)WHOI, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Physical Oceanography, Woods Hole, MA, United States

10:03 – 10:14 Eastern (09:03 – 09:14 CST) 215-216, Second Floor (Convention Center)

Andrew C Reed and James B Edson, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States 10:47 – 10:58 Eastern (09:47 – 09:58 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center) ED11A-08 Accessible Oceans: Using Data Sonification to Engage Diverse Audiences in Ocean Science Amy S Bower, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, Leslie M Smith, Your Ocean Consulting, Knoxville, United States, Jon Bellona, University of Oregon, School of Music and Dance, Eugene, United States, Jessica Roberts, Georgia Institute of Technology, College of Computing, Atlanta, United States and Huaigu Li, Georgia Institute of Technology Main Campus, Atlanta, United States 11:45 – 11:55 Eastern (10:45 – 10:55 CST) R06-R07, Second Floor (Convention Center) OB12C-02 The seasonality of chlorophyll and cloudiness from high-latitude ocean moorings and James B Edson, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States Katherine Shrader, James Madison University, Geology and Environmental Science, Harrisonburg, VA, United States, Nicole S Lovenduski, University of Colorado, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Boulder, CO, United States and Genevieve Clow, University of Colorado at Boulder, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Boulder, United States

15:49 – 15:58 Eastern (14:49 – 114:58 CST) 229-230, Second Floor (Convention Center)

Andrew Scherer, Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, United States, Melanie R Fewings, Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, OR, United States and Thomas Connolly, Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, Moss Landing, CA, United States

16:06 – 16:17 Eastern (15:06 – 15;17 CST) 225-227, Second Floor (Convention Center)

Kristen E Fogaren1, Hilary I Palevsky1, Meg F. Yoder1, Femke de Jong2, Isabela Le Bras3 and David P Nicholson4, (1)Boston College, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chestnut Hill, United States, (2)Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, Texel, Netherlands, (3)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (4)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry, Woods Hole, MA, United States

17:00 – 19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)

Han Weinrich, University of Washington Seattle Campus, School of Oceanography, Seattle, United States