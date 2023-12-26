OOI at Ocean Sciences Meeting 24
OOI will be at booth #210 at the Ocean Sciences Meeting in New Orleans from 18-23 February 2024. Please visit our booth. Daily we have an OOI data expert giving in-person demonstrations on how to use Data Explorer in your research. Times and topics will be announced soon, so stay tuned.
The following is a compilation of OOI-related presentations at this year’s Ocean Sciences Meetinh. If we’ve missed any OOI-related sessions, please contact dtrewcrist@whoi.edu and we will be happy to add them. Hope to see you in person this year! Share your OSM news at #OSM24.
Monday, 19 February 2024
09:40 – 09:50 Eastern (08:40 – 08:50 CST) 203-205, Second Floor (Convention Center)
10:03 – 10:14 Eastern (09:03 – 09:14 CST) 215-216, Second Floor (Convention Center)
10:47 – 10:58 Eastern (09:47 – 09:58 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)
11:45 – 11:55 Eastern (10:45 – 10:55 CST) R06-R07, Second Floor (Convention Center)
Katherine Shrader, James Madison University, Geology and Environmental Science, Harrisonburg, VA, United States, Nicole S Lovenduski, University of Colorado, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Boulder, CO, United States and Genevieve Clow, University of Colorado at Boulder, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Boulder, United States
15:49 – 15:58 Eastern (14:49 – 114:58 CST) 229-230, Second Floor (Convention Center)
Andrew Scherer, Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, United States, Melanie R Fewings, Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, OR, United States and Thomas Connolly, Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, Moss Landing, CA, United States
16:06 – 16:17 Eastern (15:06 – 15;17 CST) 225-227, Second Floor (Convention Center)
17:00 – 19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)
Tuesday, 20 February 2024
09:30 – 11:00 Eastern (08:30 – 10:00 CST) eLightning Theater, First Floor (Convention Center)
13:45 – 14:45 Eastern (12:45 – 13:45 CST) 220-222, Second Floor (Convention Center)
15:44 – 15:55 Eastern (14:44 – 14:55 CST) 211-213, Second Floor (Convention Center)
17:00 – 19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)
OT24B-1524 Assessment and Improvement of Dissolved Oxygen Measurements from NSF Ocean Observatories Initiative Gliders
Stuart Pearce1, Peter J Brickley2, Jonathan Whitefield3, Diana Wickman2, Collin Dobson2, Russell Desiderio3, Albert J Plueddemann2 and Edward Paul Dever4, (1)Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, OR, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Oregon State University, College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, Corvallis, United States, (4)Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR, United States
OT24B-1523Application of Automated Quality Control Flags to OOI Data: Identification of Storm Events at Coastal Pioneer Array
Kylene Cooley, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Ocean Observatories Initiative, Woods Hole, United States and Andrew C Reed, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, MA, United States
Wednesday, 21 February 2024
09:50-10:00 Eastern (08:50 – 09:00 CST) 210, Second Floor (Convention Center)
DO31A-03 Building Training Datasets through the Documentation of Species Diversity and Abundance at ASHES vent field, Axial Seamount, for Future Machine Learning Applications
Julia Sandke1, Danilo Seskar2, Hikari Oshiro2, Karen G Bemis3 and Dax Christian Soule4, (1)CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, United States, (2)Rutgers University New Brunswick, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, (3)Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey – New Brunswick, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, (4)CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States
17:00-19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)
OT34B-1585 A Glider Study of Seasonal Changes in Bio-Optical Properties and Phytoplankton Biomass at the New England Shelf Break Front
Robert D Vaillancourt, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Millersville, PA, United States and Michael A. Miller, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Earth Sciences, Millersville, United States
ED34B-0145 Correlation of Diffuse Venting with Geophysical Time Series at Axial Seamount
Cal Mills1, Melissa Celik1, Fabio Dos Santos1, Karen G Bemis2 and Dax Christian Soule3, (1)CUNY Queens College, Flushing, United States, (2)Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey – New Brunswick, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, (3)CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States
PS34B-2105 What makes the seasonal stratification breakdown at the US Northeast shelfbreak front so rapid? – Comparing contributions from surface forcing, local mixing, and lateral advection
Lukas Lobert1,2, Ke Chen2, Albert J Plueddemann2 and Glen Gawarkiewicz2, (1)Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States
Thursday, 22 February 2024
12:10-12:200 Eastern (11:10- 11:20 CST) 217-219, Second Floor (Convention Center)
OT42A-05 Adding a wave energy converter to the Pioneer Array Coastal Surface Mooring
Ryan Coe, PhD1, Albert J Plueddemann2, Giorgio Bacelli3, Derek Buffitt4, J. Andrew Hamilton5, Kevin Dullea6, Scott Jenne7, Frederick Driscoll8, Umesh A Korde9, Salman Husain8, Mike Muglia10, Jantzen Lee6, Johannes Spinneken11, Sahand Sabet8, Carrie Schmaus12, John Reine13, Patterson Taylor14, Donald Peters13, Amanda M Vieillard15 and Eric Wade16, (1)Sandia National Laboratories, Water Power Technologies, Albuquerque, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (3)Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, United States, (4)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Applied Ocean Physics and Engineering, Woods Hole, United States, (5)Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Moss Landing, CA, United States, (6)Sandia National Laboratories, United States, (7)National Renewable Energy Laboratory Golden, Golden, United States, (8)National Renewable Energy Laboratory, United States, (9)Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, United States, (10)Coastal Studies Institute, United States, (11)Evergreen Innovations, United States, (12)Department of Energy, Water Power Technologies Office, Washington DC, United States, (13)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, United States, (14)University of North Carolina Coastal Studies Insitute, Wanchese, NC, United States, (15)US Department of Energy, Water Power Technologies Office, Washington, DC, United States, (16)East Carolina University, Greenville, United States
17:00-19:00 Eastern (16:00 – 18:00 CST) Poster Hall, First Floor (Convention Center)
OT44A-1627Towards acoustic observations of ocean basin temperatures using the Kauai beacon and Ocean Observatories Initiative Hydrophones
John Ragland1, Nicholas Durofchalk2, Shima Abadi1, David Dall’Osto3 and Kay Gemba2, (1)University of Washington, Seattle, United States, (2)Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, United States, (3)Applied Physics Laboratory University of Washington, Seattle, United States
ED44C-0222An Introductory Oceanography lab sequence implementing a combination of OOI Data Labs and basic lab science experiments
Alexander Wurm, Western New England University
OB44F-1014 Fall-Winter Seasonal Dynamics in the In Situ Bio-Optics for the Mid-Atlantic Bight
Teemer Barry, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Marine & Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, Oscar Schofield, Rutgers University, Center of Ocean Observing Leadership, School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, New Brunswick, United States and Grace Saba, Rutgers University, Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States
ED44C-0218 The OOI Data Lab Manual: Using large ocean observatory data to improve data literacy in multi-modal undergraduate courses
Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, Stockton University, Galloway, United States, Denise Bristol, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, Biological and GeoSciences, Ruskin, United States, Charles Sage Lichtenwalner, Rutgers University, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States and Janice McDonnell, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Marine & Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States
ED44C-0220 Engaging Introductory Oceanography Students with Real Data in the Classroom and Online: OOI Data Exploration and Data Labs
Melissa Hicks, PHD, Onondaga Community College, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Syracuse, NY, United States
Mikelle Nuwer, University of Washington, School of Oceanography, Seattle, WA, United States
ED44C-0219 A Scaffolded Approach to Data Literacy Skills in 2YC Students using Authentic Data from OOI and other Sources
Denise Bristol, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, Biological and GeoSciences, Ruskin, United States, Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, Stockton University, Galloway, United States and Jessica Olney, Hillsborough Community College, Physical Sciences, Tampa, United States
Friday, 23 February 2024
09:34 -09:43 Eastern (08:34- 08:43 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)
ED51A-01 Reflections from the OOI Data Labs Community of Practice
Janice D McDonnell, Rutgers University New Brunswick, Department of Youth Development, New Brunswick, United States, Charles Sage Lichtenwalner, Rutgers University, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States, Ellen A R Iverson, Carleton College, SERC, Northfield, MN, United States, Ellen Altermatt, University of Utah, Utah Education Policy Center, Salt Lake City, United States, Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, Stockton University, Pomona, United States, Denise Bristol, Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, Biological and GeoSciences, Ruskin, United States and Dax Christian Soule, CUNY Queens College, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Flushing, NY, United States
09:43 -09:52 Eastern (08:43- 08:52 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)
ED51A-02 Using interactive OOI data visualizations to improve data literacy and scientific reasoning skills in undergraduate students
Gabriela W Smalley1, Charles Sage Lichtenwalner2, Andrea Drewes1 and Kathy Browne1, (1)Rider University, United States, (2)Rutgers University, Marine and Coastal Sciences, New Brunswick, United States
09:52 – 10:01 Eastern (08:52- 09:01 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)
ED51A-03 Research Shows OOI Data Lab Activities Enhance Student Success
Claire Condie, Middlesex County College, Edison, United States
10:01-10:10 Eastern (09:01-– 09:10 CST) 208-209, Second Floor (Convention Center)
ED51A-04 Using Oceanographic Mooring and Satellite Datasets to Teach Data Analysis and Scientific Computing Skills for Undergraduate Students
Hilary I Palevsky, Boston College, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chestnut Hill, United States
15:02-15:12 Eastern (14:02-14:12 CST) 211-213, Second Floor (Convention Center)
RH53A-01 From shelfbreak to shoreline: What is the relationship between coastal sea level and local ocean dynamics?
Carolina Camargo1, Christopher G Piecuch1 and Britt Raubenheimer2, (1)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Woods Hole, United States, (2)Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Applied Ocean Physics & Engineering, Woods Hole, United States