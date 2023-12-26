United Floor Coatings Launches New Line of Innovative Epoxy and Polyaspartic Products

Garage Floor Completed Using United Floor Coatings Products

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Floor Coatings, a leading epoxy flooring company, is excited to announce the launch of their new line of epoxy and polyaspartic products. These innovative coatings are designed to provide superior protection and durability for residential, commercial, and industrial floors.

The highlight of this new line is the unique epoxy formula that features a plant-derived activator. This activator significantly enhances adhesion to any substrate, making it the ideal choice for a wide range of flooring surfaces. This breakthrough technology sets United Floor Coatings apart from other epoxy flooring companies in the Charlotte area.

In addition to the epoxy, United Floor Coatings is also introducing a new polyaspartic coating. This ultra-flexible coating has 375% elongation, providing superior scratch and crack protection. It also offers slip resistance, making it a safe and practical choice for high-traffic areas. With this new product, United Floor Coatings is setting a new standard for quality and performance in the flooring industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of epoxy and polyaspartic products to the Charlotte community," said Ryan Workman, owner of United Floor Coatings. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop these innovative coatings that offer unmatched durability and protection. We are confident that our customers will be impressed with the results and the added benefits of our plant-derived activator and ultra-flexible polyaspartic formula. These new formulations offer ease of installation and peace of mind for professional installers on the biggest of projects down to do-it-yourselfers looking for an easy to use, reliable epoxy garage flooring system that won't easily peel even with less than professional levels of floor preparation."

United Floor Coatings is committed to providing the highest quality flooring solutions to their customers. With the launch of their new line of epoxy and polyaspartic products, they are once again raising the bar in the industry. For more information about United Floor Coatings and their products, please visit their website or contact them directly.

About United Floor Coatings

United Floor Coatings is a leading applicator of resinous flooring solutions and concrete polishing for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in North and South Carolina. Providing turnkey flooring solutions, United Floor Coatings is a trusted partner of leading manufacturers, general contractors, homebuilders, and more.

