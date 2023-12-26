To ensure the safety of drivers, Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluff will be closed until later in the afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 26 while crews clean up a large rockfall that brought several trees down onto Highway 4.

In late afternoon on Monday, Dec. 25, two large rocks dislodged from the side of the bluff, hit the rockfall barrier and fell into the travel lanes. There were no injuries. At first light on Dec. 26, a geotechnical assessment was completed and maintenance contract crews were subsequently cleared to begin cleanup and replace the roadside barrier. Once the road has been cleared and repairs are complete, the highway will reopen to traffic.

There is no detour available.

The rockfall occurred adjacent to the area affected by wildfires during the summer.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca