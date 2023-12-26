Modified District Government Services for Christmas Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, December 25, District Government will observe the Christmas Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 25



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, December 25. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Covenant House, located at 511 Mellon Street SE will be open from 8 pm – 8 am on Monday, December 25 for youth who are experiencing homelessness.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) services and supports are available during this holiday season. Community members experiencing mental wellness challenges or crises may call 988 anytime to connect with a trained counselor. The following resources are also open on Monday, December 25:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a 24/7 safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need and is open to individuals 18 years and older at no-cost, and with no insurance necessary.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older by calling (202) 673-9319.

The Community Response Team (CRT) provides 24/7 support to adults who are experiencing emotional, psychiatric or substance use vulnerabilities, including on-the-spot assessment and referral to behavioral health care. The response team is available by calling (202) 673-6495.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Monday, December 25. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, will be serviced on Tuesday, December 26. Leaf collection will operate on schedule. Bulk trash removal will be suspended on Monday, December 25 and will resume on Tuesday, December 26.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station is always be closed to the public on Mondays. It will be open on Tuesday, December 26 for normal residential drop-off.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, December 26 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Monday, December 25 on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, December 25 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement, including for Streetcar operations, will be suspended on Monday, December 25. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, December 26.



All DC Circulator routes are closed on Monday, December 25 and will resume operating on normal schedule on all routes Tuesday, December 26.



DC Streetcar runs on Sunday, December 24 from 8 am to 10 pm, and is closed on Monday December 25. It will operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, December 26.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 25



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed from Friday, December 22 through Tuesday, January 2 and will reopen on Wednesday, January 3.



DC Public Library (DCPL) All DC Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December, 25. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, December 25. DPR facilities will operate at normal hours on Tuesday, December 26.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, December 25.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Monday, December 25.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, December 25.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, December 25 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, December 23 and Monday, December 25. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, December 25. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, December 25.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, December 25.



