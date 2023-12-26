Murfreesboro Driver Services Center Reopening After Remodel

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, located at 1035 Samsonite Boulevard, which closed for a planned remodel in September, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The newly refurbished full-service center has fresh paint, updated flooring, a larger waiting area and additional counter space to serve Tennesseans. This center provides driver license and identification card issuance; vision, knowledge and skills testing; motor vehicle records; handgun permit applications; voter registration and organ donor registration during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central.