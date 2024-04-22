Relax in Comfort Unveils Exquisite Showroom at UTC Mall, Sarasota, FL
OHCO M.8 Luxury Massage Chair Collection
Flex-Head & Flex-Foot Smart Bed by Instant Comfort
Relax in Comfort Announces Grand Opening of New Showroom at University Town Center Mall, Sarasota featuring Premium Luxury Massage Chairs & Smart Beds!
We are thrilled to offer the finest quality massage chairs and adjustable smart beds, ensuring our customers experience the epitome of luxury and innovation.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA , USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax in Comfort, a distinguished name in luxury wellness products, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest store at the prestigious University Town Center (UTC) Mall in Sarasota. With a legacy spanning 57 years, Relax in Comfort has become synonymous with refined comfort and innovation, making its presence at UTC Mall a natural evolution in the brand's storied history.
— Don DePaulis, President & CEO
A family tradition since 1967, Relax in Comfort has consistently pushed the boundaries of home relaxation, earning a reputation for delivering unparalleled comfort and style. Specializing in luxury massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners and adjustable smart beds, Relax in Comfort has masterfully curated a collection that blends aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. As a Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Furniture For Life licensed gallery, Relax in Comfort is committed to providing customers with access to the highest level of quality in relaxation and sleep solutions.
The UTC Mall, known for its upscale ambiance and carefully curated selection of premium retailers, serves as the perfect backdrop for Relax in Comfort's latest showroom. This prime location in Sarasota aligns seamlessly with the brand's dedication to offering a sophisticated and refined shopping experience. UTC Mall has earned its reputation as a destination for those seeking an elevated atmosphere and premium products, making it an ideal home for Relax in Comfort.
At the heart of Relax in Comfort's offerings, are the top global brands in massage chairs and adjustable smart beds. The showroom at UTC Mall will showcase these innovations, allowing customers to experience firsthand the transformative power of cutting-edge relaxation technology. From the renowned Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the sumptuous comfort of Stearns & Foster hand-crafted beds, Relax in Comfort's unique gallery brings together an exclusive selection of products designed to enhance the quality of sleep and daily living.
"We are delighted to bring the Relax in Comfort experience to the discerning shoppers of Sarasota at UTC Mall." said Don DePaulis, President of Relax in Comfort. "Our commitment to providing the finest in comfort and relaxation is reflected in our partnership with Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Instant Comfort and Furniture For Life. We are thrilled to offer the finest, quality massage chairs and adjustable smart beds, ensuring our customers experience the epitome of luxury and innovation." Our gallery of exquisite massage chairs has the top global brands including Panasonic, OHCO, D-Core & Human Touch. DePaulis exclaimed "When used daily these massage chairs will change your life, helping with muscle flexibility, circulation and overall relaxation. These are NOT like any massage chair you may have tried in a salon or airport; these are designed to mimic the masterful hands of a shiatsu therapist and they are truly revelatory."
The grand opening celebration will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a day of festivities, including exclusive promotions, product demonstrations, and personalized consultations with Relax in Comfort's expert staff. The first customers will have the opportunity to explore and indulge in the world of premium comfort while enjoying special launch offers.
A soft opening is scheduled for May 1, 2024. For more information on Relax in Comfort and the grand opening event, please visit relaxincomfort.com.
About Relax in Comfort:
Established 57 years ago, Relax in Comfort is a leading provider of luxury home furnishings and wellness solutions. Specializing in ergonomic furniture, massage chairs, and adjustable smart beds, the brand is a licensed gallery for Tempur-Pedic, and Stearns & Foster, and Furniture For Life offering excellence in relaxation solutions. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Relax in Comfort continues to redefine the standards of relaxation and well-being.
Jackie Ricardo
Ergo Comfort Solutions, Inc dba Relax in Comfort
+1 407-628-5657
email us here