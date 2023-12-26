December 22, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Norfolk Ceasefire Conviction

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Norfolk Ceasefire Conviction

NORFOLK, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that a federal jury convicted a Norfolk man on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Jamique Mays, 30, conspired with a former girlfriend, Jaclyn Inge, 44, and a friend, Desmond Littlejohn, 37, to rob Inge’s employer, a federal firearms licensee. On October 9, 2017, the three co-conspirators drove to Inge’s employer’s business in Virginia Beach. They waited until Inge’s employer and another co-worker arrived. Mays and Littlejohn approached the two victims and brandished firearms. They demanded a black bag they knew would contain a large sum of money the business earned during a weekend gun show held in Philadelphia. Once they obtained the bag, they ran back to the vehicle where Inge was waiting. As they fled the scene, Mays threw items out of the car window, including a black ski mask. Littlejohn’s DNA was found on the mask. Mays later confessed to committing a robbery to a friend while on Facebook Messenger.

Mays faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced on April 19, 2024. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of my Ceasefire prosecution team and our partners, we successfully foiled a major criminal conspiracy, seized illegal firearms, and secured this major conviction," said Attorney General Miyares. "All bad actors should take serious note that such crimes will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth."

Littlejohn was previously convicted of the same charges in February 2019 and was sentenced to 189 months in prison. Inge pled guilty to illegally purchasing and possessing the firearm used by Mays in the robbery and was sentenced to 78 months in October 2020.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Paul Neudigate, Chief of Virginia Beach Police, made the announcement after Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. accepted the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bird and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Miller are prosecuting the case. Miller also serves as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and as a Ceasefire Prosecutor.

