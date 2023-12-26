Submit Release
MobiClocks®️ Partners with ABC to Transform Construction Workforce Management

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobiClocks®, the most innovative construction workforce management solution, proudly announces its partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). This collaboration introduces MobiClocks®️'s advanced timekeeping technology to ABC’s members, revolutionizing workforce management in construction.

George W. Gilbert, CEO of MobiClocks®️, on the Partnership:
"We're excited to extend our partnership with ABC, and acceptance into the National Tech Marketplace is a great honor. Being involved in many local chapters across the country, ABC is a great resource for us. We hope to give back to the organization by offering exclusive ABC discounts to its membership through the marketplace."

About MobiClocks®️:
MobiClocks®️ offers the only True Face Recognition based Workforce Management solution in the industry. Drastically reducing labor costs and payroll processing times by creating a 100% accurate and fraud proof solution. Its systems ensure accuracy and efficiency, empowering businesses to confidently secure more projects with reliable historical data. MobiClocks®️ is committed to improving efficiency, security, and compliance in the construction industry.

About ABC:
ABC is a national trade association representing over 21,000 construction industry members dedicated to the development of a safe and ethical construction workforce.

Visit MobiClocks®️ website

