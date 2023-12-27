Low Power Transformers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $61.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the low power transformers market size is predicted to reach $61.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the low power transformers market is due to increasing demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest low power transformers market share. Major players in the low power transformers market include Osram GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Dechang Electronics Co. Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co.

Low Power Transformers Market Segments
•By Product Type: Split-Core, Solid-Core
•By Cooling Method: Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled
•By Applications: Power Plants, Factory, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global low power transformers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Low power transformers are defined as power transformers with ratings of 100 MVA to 500 MVA. It is a static device that works on the principles of mutual induction to transform power from one circuit to another circuit without changing frequency.

The main types of products in low power transformers are split-core and solid-core. Split-core current transformers are intended for use in semi-permanent systems. They have a transformer with one of the cores that may be extended or moved around the conductor and then secured with a latch or other type of flange. The cooling methods are oil cooled and air cooled. The different applications include power plants, factories, others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Low Power Transformers Market Characteristics
3. Low Power Transformers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Low Power Transformers Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Low Power Transformers Market Size And Growth
……
27. Low Power Transformers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Low Power Transformers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

