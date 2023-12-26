TAIWAN, December 26 - President Tsai confers decoration on Kitamura Shigeru, former secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat

On the morning of December 26, President Tsai Ing-wen presented Mr. Kitamura Shigeru, former secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon in recognition of his contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations. President Tsai stated that Taiwan and Japan are important partners who support each other, and that we have not only worked together to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also continued to enhance economic and trade relations and strengthen industrial cooperation. The president also thanked the Japanese government for including the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in joint statements at summit meetings and meetings of foreign ministers, further consolidating the international consensus. Looking ahead, she said, Taiwan will continue to work with Japan to maintain regional peace and stability and realize the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to welcome Mr. Kitamura, former secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, and his family to Taiwan for this decoration ceremony. During former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's administration, Mr. Kitamura was responsible for Japan's national security affairs. In 2019, he became secretary general of the National Security Secretariat, participating in Japanese security policy decisions. He was also a key advocate for amending Japan's National Security Strategy.

Mr. Kitamura has a deep and abiding friendship with Taiwan, and has long spared no effort to help enhance Taiwan-Japan relations. By conferring the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on him today, I not only want to highlight his contributions, but also express my deepest gratitude on behalf of the people of Taiwan.

Taiwan and Japan are important partners who support each other. Over the past few years, we have not only worked together to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also continued to enhance economic and trade relations and strengthen industrial cooperation. Our two-way trade and Japanese investment in Taiwan both hit all-time highs last year. At the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting last month, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with our Leader's Representative Dr. Morris Chang (張忠謀), saying he was pleased to see that bilateral industrial cooperation, including that in the semiconductor sector, is flourishing.

Japan chaired this year's G7, and I would like to thank the Japanese government for including the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in joint statements at summit meetings and meetings of foreign ministers, further consolidating the international consensus. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to work with Japan to maintain regional peace and stability and realize the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In just days from now, we will ring in the new year. Once again, I would like to thank Mr. Kitamura for his contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations. I look forward to even more fruitful bilateral cooperation in the new year. I also want to wish all of our distinguished guests a smooth trip, and a happy new year.

Mr. Kitamura then delivered remarks, first thanking President Tsai for personally conferring the decoration, and also thanking the ceremony attendees and his family for their support. He then expressed his gratitude to Representative Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan for his efforts in facilitating this decoration ceremony.

Mr. Kitamura mentioned that his relationship with Taiwan goes as far back as 1995, when he was serving in the Foreign Affairs Division of the Security Bureau under the Japanese National Police Agency, after which he served in several posts dealing in intelligence and national security. He said that in the course of his duties he earned the trust of the representative office in Japan, establishing communications with Taiwan in the areas of Japanese diplomacy and security and deepening our bilateral friendship. He also mentioned his participation in negotiations leading up to the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Agreement, a process which helped him understand the close links between internal and foreign affairs.

Mr. Kitamura said that after President Tsai took office in 2016, Taiwan and Japan continued efforts to deepen bilateral relations owing to former Prime Minister Abe's great admiration for former President Lee Teng-hui and his familiarity with both the former president and President Tsai. Mr. Kitamura also expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Taiwan for the special feelings they held for former Prime Minister Abe and the outpouring of grief and condolences at his unfortunate passing.

Noting that both Taiwan and the United States will hold presidential elections next year, Mr. Kitamura said that the world is eagerly anticipating the impact these important political events will have on the international landscape.

Mr. Kitamura said he believes that, as a result, the security environment of Taiwan and Japan has become increasingly severe. Taiwan and Japan should work together, he said, to marshal our efforts in the areas of diplomacy, defense, and intelligence, as well as in the economy and technology, to enhance our ability to deter external threats as we pursue free and open democratic values, adding that he will continue to work with this goal in mind.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Mr. Kitamura's wife Ms. Kitamura Ayako and family members.