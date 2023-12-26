E-Cigarettes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The e-cigarettes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the e-cigarettes market size is predicted to reach the e-cigarettes market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $25.11 billion in 2023 to $29.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to smoking cessation and harm reduction, vaping culture, flavor diversity, reduced secondhand smoke, marketing and advertising.The e-cigarettes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.

The growth in the e-cigarettes market is due to lower per-use cost of e-cigarettes than traditional cigarettes. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest e-cigarettes market share. Major players in the e-cigarettes market include Philip Morris International Inc., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Imperial Brands PLC.

E-Cigarettes Market Segments
• By Product Type: Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular
• By Composition Used: Tobacco, Flavors, Nicotine-free
• By Distribution Channel: Specialist E-Cig Shops, Online, Supermarkets, Tobacconist, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global e-cigarettes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An e-cigarette is a handheld battery-operated electronic device that contains a solution of nicotine, glycerin, and flavorings which turns into a mist that can be inhaled by the user. These are available in various flavors such as mint, menthol, and chocolate.

The main product types of e-cigarettes are Disposable, Rechargeable, and Modular. A disposable product is intended to be thrown away after use. The composition used is tobacco, flavors, and nicotine-free. The distribution channels include specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconists, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. E-Cigarettes Market Characteristics
3. E-Cigarettes Market Trends And Strategies
4. E-Cigarettes Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. E-Cigarettes Market Size And Growth
……
27. E-Cigarettes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. E-Cigarettes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

