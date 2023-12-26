Global Digital PC Games Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2024

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The digital PC games market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital pc games market size is predicted to reach the digital PC games market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $11.99 billion in 2023 to $13.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to digital distribution platforms, internet connectivity, convenience and accessibility, regular updates and patches. The digital PC games market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.

The growth in the digital pc games market is due to the increasing demand to avail PC games digitally. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest digital pc games market share. Major players in the digital pc games market include Tencent Holdings Limited, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, King Digital Entertainment Limited, Activision Blizzard Inc., Zynga Inc.

Digital PC Games Market Segments

• By Game Subscription Model: Premium, Freemium

• By Platform: Windows, IOS, Other Platforms

• By Audience: Social Gamer, Serious Gamers, Core Gamers

• By Geography: The global digital pc games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital PC game is an interactive game for one or more players that is played with the assistance of a personal computer.

The main platforms of digital PC games are windows, IOS and others. iOS is a mobile operating system created and developed exclusively for Apple Inc.'s hardware. The various game subscription model includes premium and freemium that are used by social gamer, serious gamers and core gamers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital PC Games Market Characteristics

3. Digital PC Games Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital PC Games Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital PC Games Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital PC Games Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital PC Games Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

