From Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the happy occasion of Your Excellency's birthday, it is my great honor and privilege to convey, on behalf of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and myself personally, our sincerest congratulations and best wishes.

May I take this occasion to express our deep appreciation for your leadership and your diplomacy in leading the Republic of Azerbaijan as one of the most reliable partners in the ongoing efforts to bring about sustainable oil market stability under the OPEC - Non OPEC Declaration of Cooperation.

Allow me to also reiterate my thanks to Your Excellency for taking the time out of your busy schedule to welcome me during my visit to Baku earlier this year. We are cognizant and appreciative of the unparalleled hospitality rendered to our Organization during our high-level engagements graciously hosted by your esteemed country, under Your Excellency's auspices.

Reiterating our congratulations, I would ask you Mr. President, to please accept our best wishes for good health, success and many years of service to your esteemed country, the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Haitham Al Ghais

Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries