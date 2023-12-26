Global Digestive Enzymes Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digestive enzymes market size is predicted to reach the digestive enzymes market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.99 billion in 2023 to $1.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing digestive health awareness, changing dietary habits, aging population, gastrointestinal disorders, nutraceutical industry growth, research and development, e-commerce expansion. The digestive enzymes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

The growth in the digestive enzymes market is due to an increase in unhealthy lifestyle. North America region is expected to hold the largest digestive enzymes market share. Major players in the digestive enzymes market include Garden of Life LLC, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc..

Digestive Enzymes Market Segments

1. By Enzyme Type: Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, Other Enzyme Types

2. By Origin: Animal, Fungi, Microbial, Plan

3. By Application: Indigestion, Chronic Pancreatitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Other Applications

4. By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Stores

5. By Geography: The global digestive enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digestive enzymes refer to compounds that aid in digestion by assisting with food breakdown. These proteins accelerate the chemical processes that transform food into compounds that can be absorbed by the digestive system. The salivary glands and the cells lining the stomach, pancreas, and small intestine produce (release) them.

