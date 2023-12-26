Critical Alert Push Notifications Now Available for Companies Using the RapidAlerts Enterprise Notification System

Internal communication solution

RapidAlerts, the leading provider of enterprise notification solutions, announces the launch of its latest feature – Critical Alert Push Notifications.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new functionality enables companies to enhance their emergency communication capabilities, resulting in improved safety measures, minimized business disruptions, and potentially even saving lives.

Critical alert notifications are distinct audible notifications that are displayed to the mobile phone user regardless of the device's mute or Do Not Disturb mode. The alert notifications are prominently labeled as "significant" and "critical" on the device. In order to enable critical alerts, obtaining permission from Apple is necessary as they are highly disruptive.

To get permission, developers acquire the Apple entitlement through the developer portal. Apple thoroughly reviews the nature of an app and the notifications it sends, granting entitlements to some applicants. Due to RapidAlerts' primary objective of emergency alerting for employees, it was granted permission to use this feature.

Admins of the system should bear in mind that before being displayed on users' devices, the application first needs to ask for user permission. Therefore, it is essential to provide clear instructions to employees.

The situations in which RapidAlerts customers are expected to use critical alerts include:

- Fire in the building

- Natural disasters (earthquakes, hurricanes, etc.)

- Armed intruder

- Hazardous accidents

- Cybersecurity breaches, etc.

The RapidAlerts team believes that the use of critical alerts in emergency situations will help to keep people and company property safer.

About push notifications

Push notifications are messages that are sent directly to a user's mobile device. Unlike in-app messages, push notifications appear on the lock screen or at the top of the mobile device. In internal communications, push notifications are used to effectively communicate important information to company staff, particularly those who are on the go or working off-site. Employee mobile apps with this functionality are usually more effective in terms of ensuring timely delivery and capturing user attention.



About RapidAlerts



RapidAlerts is an enterprise notification software that streamlines messaging processes. With RapidAlerts, messages can be sent from a single admin panel and distributed through various channels, including mobile apps, desktops, laptops, SMS, and email. This ensures that important company messages are read and acted upon promptly. The software system is widely used by enterprises worldwide to enhance internal communications, especially during emergencies, and for internal communication purposes.