Candee Skin, Fills the Void in Markets Unserved by Big Box Waxing Franchises.

Candee Skin Skin Care & Waxing in the DFW area

DFW Metroplex based Candee Skin is proving their commercial concept using nimble marketing, messaging & putting customer service first.

We saw the gap that this approach of franchises left on an entire area of the DFW map.” — Candice Johnson

DESOTO, TEXAS, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candee Skin, a visionary in the beauty and skincare industry, is making headway by successfully introducing its innovative waxing services to markets previously underserved by major competitors.

Recognizing the gaps in waxing services within certain markets, Candee Skin has strategically expanded its reach to bring high-quality waxing services to areas of the Dallas/ Fort Worth metroplex that were previously underserved. Candice Johnson, COO, notes that according to European Wax Centers’ quarterly meeting, David Berg, CEO says, “Our customer demographics skew toward higher earning guests, with average household incomes of over $100,000 and our most engaged guests have significantly higher household incomes.” Candice responds, “Candee Skin sees nothing wrong with this approach." "We saw the gap that this approach of franchises left on an entire area of the DFW map.” Filling this gap initiative is aligned with Candee Skin's mission to make professional beauty services accessible to diverse communities.

Candee Skin's approach goes beyond the traditional franchise target market. By providing waxing services to markets unserved by larger franchises, Candee Skin is fostering inclusivity and celebrating the beauty of diverse communities. “We can ,of course serve any community, but we find that our competitive advantage is that we can speak to unserved markets in ways that the larger franchises cannot. Thus, we can be more creative and nimble in marketing and pricing. This ensures that everyone has access to top-tier beauty services, regardless of location.”

Candee Skin leverages technology to bridge the gap and make its services accessible to clients. User-friendly online platforms and seamless booking systems empower clients to easily schedule appointments, bringing the spa experience directly to the client with no drop off in beginning to end experience.

Candee Skin's success in bringing waxing services to markets unserved by major competitors has ignited ambitious growth plans. The company aims to continue expanding its footprint beyond Desoto & Rowlett, Texas, thus reaching more communities and ensuring that individuals across various regions have access to quality beauty services.