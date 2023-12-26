Integem Announces New AI & AR Game Design Classes for K-12 Students

Integem AI & 3D AR Game Design

Innovative Education Meets Technology: Camp Integem's Program Enables Students to Explore Digital Realities

Our AI+AR Game Design class offers K-12 students an engaging, hands-on way to learn critical tech skills through gaming.” — Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem

Camp Integem introduces its AI+ AR Game Design classes for K-12 students, blending the realms of Holographic AR coding, AI, and game design. The program encourages students to explore the integration of digital and physical worlds.

The Magic of Holographic AR and AI in Education

At Camp Integem, the future of education unfolds in vivid colors and magical experiences. With over 30,000 students from more than 20 countries, the camp has established a unique platform where art, technology, and imagination converge. This year, the camp reaches new heights with its innovative AI+ AR Game Design courses, designed for various age groups across K-12.

AI+3D AR Game Design for High Schoolers

High school students (Grades 9-12) are in for a two-week adventure, exploring AI, 3D, coding, and AR game design. Accredited by the ACS WASC, this program requires no prior computer knowledge, ensuring accessibility for all. Participants will engage in outdoor and indoor activities, blending learning with play.

Key elements of the program include:

• Holographic AR Coding and Design: Using iCreator, students step into their games, interacting in real-time with game characters.

• AI in Gaming: Grounded in Python programming, students from beginners to advanced coders explore AI's role in game design.

• 3D Artistry in Gaming: A deep dive into 3D modeling and animation using tools like Adobe Mixmo and Blender.

• AI-Enhanced 3D AR Gaming: Integration of Python coding with Holographic AR and 3D design for advanced gaming experiences.

AI+3D AR Game Design for Middle Schoolers

Middle school students (Grades 6-8) embark on a three-week journey into AI, AR coding, and game design. This comprehensive program transforms participants from novices to advanced designers.

Key features include:

• AI and Python: An introduction to AI concepts and Python programming.

• Crafting Conversational Characters: Using AI and Python to create interactive 3D characters.

• Tailored Learning: Customized challenges for diverse AI skill sets.

AI+3D AR Game Design for Upper Elementary School Students

Younger students (Grades 3-5) experience the magic of 3D AR Coding, AI, and game design over three weeks. They transform popular games into 3D Holographic AR adventures, creating and animating their own 3D characters with AI.

AI+AR Game Design for the Youngest Innovators

Juniors (Grades K-2) are not left behind in this technological revolution. Over three weeks, they explore the basics of Holographic AR coding and design, interactive storytelling, and AI integration in game design.

What Sets Camp Integem Apart

Camp Integem's approach transcends traditional education. It integrates essential coding principles with 3D design and AI, making it a pioneer in educational technology. Unlike conventional methods, Camp Integem's programs focus on interactive and creative skills, encouraging students to craft their own unique stories and game environments.

The integration of AI brings a new dimension to game design, making characters more lifelike and responsive. This approach not only enhances engagement but also develops critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deep understanding of advanced technologies.

A World of Opportunities

Graduates of Camp Integem's programs gain much more than just technical skills. They embark on a journey of self-discovery, creativity, and innovation. The camp is a launching pad for the next generation of tech enthusiasts, artists, and dreamers.

About Camp Integem

Camp Integem, accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ASC WASC), is a leader in educational innovation. With a focus on Holographic AR coding, AI, robotics engineering, art, animation, and game design, it has transformed the educational landscape, making it a beacon of creativity and technological advancement.

Enrollment and Additional Information

Enrollment for the upcoming sessions is now open. For more information, visit camp.integem.com or contact [contact information].

Join us at Camp Integem, where the future of education and technology merges into an unforgettable adventure!