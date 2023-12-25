From Amre Moussa, Secretary General of the Arab League (2001-2011), Board Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt (1991-2001)

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Allow me first to siege the opportunity of the advent of 2024 to wish your Excellency and family a happy and prosperous year. I sincerely hope that the new year will bring with it more success for Azerbaijan under your leadership in achieving peace and stability in the whole of your and the neighboring region.

I am in fact writing to wish you a happy birthday. Your achievements so far been witness to a highly qualified leadership and well thought of politics. On the national front you achieved a rare case of sustained progress and growth together with guaranteeing sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. On the regional level you extended the hand of cooperation and living together to you neighbors.

On the international level you smartly chaired the NAM movement and actively contributed to the work of OIC.

Those are but some examples of what you have achieved in 2023. I am confident that the new year will bring with it the realization of more important goals. COP29, UN Summit of the Future, the renovation of the multilateral system are a few examples of what is waiting along the road towards a better world.

With my respect and highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Amre Moussa

Secretary General of the Arab League (2001-2011)

Board Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt (1991-2001)