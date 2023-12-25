SIG-ICT Services – Christmas and New year Greetings

As we reach the festive season and the dawn of a new year, we at the Solomon Islands Government ICT Services (SIG ICTS) would like to extend its warmest Christmas greetings to each and every one of you. The year 2023 has been a remarkable journey for SIG ICTS, and the successes we’ve achieved together are a testament to our collective dedication and hard work.

As always we are steadfast with supporting the Solomon Islands Government Ministries and Agencies, as well as the 9 Provincial Governments, with our ICT services. This year, we are also honored to be working together with all stakeholders in the successful hosting of the XVII Pacific Games through the ICT support rendered.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all our clients for your patience, understanding, and continuous trust in the services of SIG ICTS. Your support has been crucial in making Solomon Islands Government ICT initiatives successful, and we look forward to continuing this positive collaboration in the coming year 2024.

To our valued contractors, your expertise and dedication have been instrumental in our achievements. Thank you for your tireless efforts and commitment to delivering quality services. Our partnerships have been essential to the success of our endeavors.

A special thank you to our key stakeholders and development partners, particularly the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Your unwavering support has been a cornerstone of our success, and we are grateful for the collaborative spirit that defines our relationship.

We are also grateful for the support of the MOFT Executive Management. Your leadership has been instrumental in guiding our department to new heights, and we are confident that we will continue to achieve great things together.

As we celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, and embrace the joyous spirit of Christmas, may your hearts be filled with peace, love, and happiness. May the coming year bring prosperity, success, and new opportunities for growth.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May the festive season be a time of joy, reflection, and shared moments with loved ones.