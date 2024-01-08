HackerNoon Debuts Web 2.5 Documentary
HackerNoon Announces the On-Demand Release of 'Web 2.5'—A Documentary Unveiling the Next Generation of the Internet
I think we desperately need a reimagined internet because somewhere along the way we lost the plot. We all wanted it to be a force for good but we ended up driving people further apart”EDWARDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing company read by millions worldwide every month, premieres its Web 2.5 Documentary—available on demand here.
— HackerNoon COO Linh Dao Smooke
The Web 2.5 Documentary by HackerNoon centers on the internet’s evolution and complex history. In a light-hearted interview lasting just under half an hour, HackerNoon’s team interrogates the different phases of the Internet, from an era of dial-up modems to one slowly defining what Web 3 is.
The internet is not a flawless, mysterious machine operating in a black box; it is a dynamic tool collaboratively built by users worldwide, and its evolution is a shared responsibility. As Linh Dao Smooke, HackerNoon COO, points out, the ball has already been dropped a few times. She identifies 2016 as a turning point for Web 2 and the tech ecosystem, highlighting issues such as weaponized ad-based tech algorithms, mass distrust in the government, struggling publishing industries, and pervasive misinformation as the straws that broke the camel’s back.
“I think we desperately need a reimagined internet because somewhere along the way we lost the plot. We all wanted it to be a force for good but we ended up driving people further apart”
The dialogue continues with the HackerNoon team further investigating the broken state of the Internet, questioning whether Web 3 is the solution, and discussing the company's commitment to keeping information on the Internet free, user-friendly, and easily accessible.
“We live between social media and the traditional Forbes of the world, bringing you a high-quality tech story without all the noise,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO.
Ultimately, the HackerNoon team wants to help you answer the question: "Is Web 3 really the future, or is it just a passing trend for people looking to make a quick buck?"
You can watch the Web 2.5 documentary now!
About HackerNoon
HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 50,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.
Asher from HackerNoon
HackerNoon
+1 970-401-2436
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok