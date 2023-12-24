Road Closure - Middle Road in Dummerston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Middle Road in Dummerston is closed in the area of 375 Middle Road due to a motor vehicle crash and wires down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.