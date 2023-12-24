Road Closure - Middle Road in Dummerston
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Middle Road in Dummerston is closed in the area of 375 Middle Road due to a motor vehicle crash and wires down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.