Celebrate New Year's Eve with a Traditional Pre-Conquest Drink: Champurrado

Champurrado is a delicious hot, cinnamony corn beverage, both ancient and very now Chef Adán Medrano specializes in the indigenous foods of Texas and the Americas

Champurrado is a hot cinnamony corn beverage that holds memories of family and belonging, making it the perfect addition to any New Year's Eve celebration.

Remembering the past and welcoming the new, champurrado is the culinary bridge.” — Adán Medrano

As the New Year approaches, many people are looking for ways to celebrate and honor their cultural traditions. For Chef Adán Medrano, that means turning to a delicious and meaningful pre-conquest drink: champurrado. This hot, cinnamony corn beverage holds memories of family and belonging for Medrano, making it the perfect addition to any New Year's Eve celebration.

Growing up in both San Antonio, Texas and the Mexican border town of Nava, Coahuila, Medrano has a deep appreciation for the cultural significance of champurrado. "Remembering the past and welcoming the new, champurrado is the culinary bridge," says Medrano. This traditional drink is not only delicious, but it also serves as a connection to one's heritage and history.

Champurrado is made with corn, a staple ingredient in pre-conquest Mesoamerican cuisine and later Texas and all of North America. The drink is typically prepared by first boiling dried corn kernels with slaked lime, calcium hydroxide. The boiling process is called nixtamalization, which enhances the nutritional value of the corn kernels and pumps up the nutty flavor undertones. Then the corn kernels are finely ground to make a corn masa, or dried to make corn flour, masa harina.

Corn masa or corn flour is the base for the creamy beverage that is cooked with water and spices such as cinnamon and vanilla. The addition of milk is optional. The result is a warm and comforting beverage that is perfect for cold winter nights and special occasions like New Year's Eve.

For those looking to incorporate champurrado into their New Year's Eve celebrations, Chef Medrano has shared his family recipe and tips for making the perfect batch. The recipe is below. Whether enjoyed with loved ones or as a solo treat, champurrado is a delicious and meaningful way to celebrate the start of a new year. In sharing the recipe, Medrano adds, "why not add this traditional pre-conquest drink to your holiday menu and toast to the future while honoring the past?"

Recipe for Champurrado

From the cookbook, “Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes,” published by Texas Tech University Press.

Ingredients (serves 6)

3 cups water

2 cups water, separate, additional to the 3 cups above

6-inch stick of Mexican canela (cinnamon)

1 cup fresh corn masa or corn flour, masa harina (not corn meal)

4-1/2 ounces Mexican chocolate

Method

1. In a saucepan, add 3 cups water, cinnamon and chocolate. Simmer gently for 15 minutes until the chocolate is completely dissolved.

2. In a saucepan dissolve the corn flour or masa in two cups of water, and then pour it slowly into the chocolate mixture, stirring constantly. Cook for 5 minutes to thicken. Remove the cinnamon stick, and allow the mixture to cool a bit.

3. Pour into a blender and blend on high speed for a couple of minutes until the champurrado is very smooth and creamy.

Reheat as necessary, being careful not to burn the bottom.