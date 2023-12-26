Dony Garment Vietnam Sets Sights on U.S. Uniform Market

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US Dony Garment Company Vietnam Clothing Manufacturer continues to be a powerhouse uniform exporter even during global supply disruptions

Dony Garment, one of Vietnam's leading uniform manufacturers, announced today that it is focusing on expanding its uniform export services to the U.S. market.

We believe the U.S. market has great potential for Vietnamese uniform manufacturers, and we are confident that we can provide our customers with the highest quality products and services.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment