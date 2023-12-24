IHG Hotels & Resorts introduces a new Holiday Inn beachside resort in Phuket

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach brings the family vacation to a new level as it offers a lot of activities and amenities to meet everyone’s needs, all ages. With upgraded guest experience, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach is the best family resort in Phuket.

The family-friendly Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach welcomed guests on this popular Thai holiday island’s stunning west coast.

We are in the business of providing an experience to our guests and our guest journey program will ensure that all our guests have a memorable holiday from the moment they arrive.” — Rome Panitkuljukkrawal

KARON, PHUKET, THAILAND, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, introduced Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach this month. The family-friendly resort has been rebranded from Destination Resorts , owned by a leading hospitality management company in Thailand - Destination Group. Gary Murray, CEO of Destination Group commented “We are delighted to open our first Holiday Inn Resort in Surin Beach, Phuket. We have upgraded our guest experience by introducing a new guest journey which includes a series of daytime and evening activities and entertainment with Siam Adventure Club, positioning our resort as the number one destination in Thailand for couples and families.”

Overlooking the Andaman Sea on the island’s west coast, the beachside resort has undergone extensive renovations and upgrades that are now ready to create an exceptional guest experience for families, couples and group travellers.

At Holiday Inn, families can experience great holidays together with a wide variety of activities and comforts from the brand’s signature family fun suites, kids under 12 dine and stay free programme and signature swimming pools, to informal restaurants with family friendly cocktail bars and lounges.

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach is nestled next to the pristine white sand of Surin Beach, considered one of the best on the island, 25 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport. Perfect for families, this vibrant resort comprises 255 well-appointed rooms and suites, all featuring modern amenities, free Wi-Fi, and private balconies or terraces. A selection of family fun suites creates outstanding options for parents staying with their children.

Throughout their stay, guests can take a refreshing dip in the one-of-a-kind extensive outdoor pool, with a slider for the kids, unwind in the spa, work out in the gym, and dine in style at a choice of four F&B outlets: Asia Alive Restaurant, which serves Thai and international cuisine, Champions Sports Bar, the swim-up Joe’s Kool Pool Bar, and Wow Cow Ice Creamery & Café, which specialises in cool daytime snacks and light bites.

Siam Adventure Club is available at the resort, setting the stage for a fun-filled family vacation. Led by Elfie and Eloise, the friendly elephant mascots, this colourful kids’ club concept lets youngsters enjoy endless hours of entertainment, with plenty of indoor and outdoor activities, themed events, toys and games, ball pools, playgrounds, movies, treasure hunts and more. For older kids, the Hideout clubs offer Smart TVs, Netflix movies, PlayStations and more.

Thrill-seeking guests can also head to Koho Surf, where professional instructors will let visitors feel the spray of the ocean and learn an exhilarating new hobby. Located at Karon Beach with the opportunity to set up lessons at Surin beach upon request and relevant weather conditions, this ASI accredited surf school will create memories that last a lifetime.

“We are in the business of providing an experience to our guests and our guest journey program will ensure that all our guests have a memorable holiday from the moment they arrive,” remarked Rome Panitkuljukkrawal, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach.

The resorts are the latest addition to more than 6,000 hotels within the IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. Centred around guests, the best-in-class loyalty programme offers richer benefits at 18 leading hotel brands and more ways to be rewarded than ever before, all powered by leading technology through the new IHG One Rewards mobile app. Members will also save up to 20% off their bill and earn 100 bonus points with every US$10 spent under the IHG One Rewards Dining Privileges programme at participating restaurants and bars in South East Asia.

To book your stay, email reservation.surin@destination-hospitality.com.

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach