IHG Hotels & Resorts introduces a new Holiday Inn beachside resort in Karon beach Phuket, Thailand

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach provides an exceptional vacation experience for everyone: family, couples, friends. Karon Beach in Phuket, Thailand is famous for its pristine sandy shores and azure waters.

The ideal getaway for couples and families, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach welcomes on this popular Thai holiday island’s stunning west coast.

We are in the business of providing an outstanding guest experience to all of our guests, our teams will ensure that everyone has a memorable holiday from the moment they arrive.” — Stacey James Walton, Vice President of Destination Hospitality Management

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, introduced Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach last 22 December 2023. The resort is a perfect getaway for couples and families which has been rebranded from Destination Resorts , owned by a leading hospitality management company in Thailand - Destination Group. Gary Murray, CEO of Destination Group commented “We are delighted to open an additional Holiday Inn Resort in Karon Beach, Phuket shortly after opening Holiday Inn Resort in Surin Beach earlier this month. We have upgraded our guest experience by introducing a new guest journey which includes a series of daytime and evening activities and entertainment with Siam Adventure Club, positioning our resort as the number one destination in Thailand for couples and families.”

Overlooking the Andaman Sea on the island’s west coast, the beachside resort has undergone extensive upgrades that are now ready to create an exceptional guest experience for families, couples, and group travellers.

At Holiday Inn, families can experience great holidays together with a wide variety of activities and comforts from the brand’s signature family fun suites, kids under 12 dine and stay free programme and signature swimming pools, to informal restaurants with family friendly cocktail bars and lounges.

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach is nestled next to the pristine white sand of Karon Beach, considered one of the best on the island, 45 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport. Perfect for families, this vibrant resort comprises 224 well-appointed rooms and suites, all featuring modern amenities, free Wi-Fi, and private balconies or terraces. A selection of family fun suites creates outstanding options for parents staying with their children.

Throughout their stay, guests can take a refreshing dip in the one-of-a-kind extensive outdoor lagoon pool for the grown-ups with a separate pool zone and slider for the kids, unwind in the spa, work out in the gym, and dine in style at a choice of four F&B outlets: Horizon and Oceans Restaurant, which serves Thai and international cuisine, Champions Sports Bar showing all the live sports, and the swim-up Joe’s Kool Pool Bar for a tropical cocktail.

Siam Adventure Club is available at the resort, setting the stage for a fun-filled family vacation. Led by Elfie and Eloise, the friendly elephant mascots, this colourful kids’ club concept lets youngsters enjoy endless hours of entertainment, with plenty of indoor and outdoor activities, themed events, toys and games, ball pools, playgrounds, movies, treasure hunts and more. For older kids, the Hideout clubs offer Smart TVs, Netflix movies, PlayStations and more.

“We are in the business of providing an outstanding guest experience to all of our guests, our teams will ensure that everyone has a memorable holiday from the moment they arrive. We have introduced a new dining concept “Chef’s Table", a special dining outlet where our Executive Chef will present a signature menu using fresh local ingredients inspired by Thai cooking with a twist of Western cuisine. Perfect for couples and parents looking for a more intimate evening whilst children can enjoy a poolside movie” commented Mr. Stacey James Walton, Vice President of Destination Hospitality Management.

The resorts are the latest addition to more than 6,000 hotels within the IHG One Rewards loyalty programme. Centred around guests, the best-in-class loyalty programme offers richer benefits at 18 leading hotel brands and more ways to be rewarded than ever before, all powered by leading technology through the new IHG One Rewards mobile app. Members will also save up to 20% off their bill and earn 100 bonus points with every US$10 spent under the IHG One Rewards Dining Privileges programme at participating restaurants and bars in South East Asia.

To celebrate their launch, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach today revealed a special opening Romantic package, with rates starting from just THB 4,499++ per room per night, including daily breakfast. Two kids under 12 years of age stay and dine for free! This exclusive offer is valid until 29 February 2024 when you book from 22nd December 2023 to 31st January 2023. TC’s apply for stays on 30th December 2023 and 2nd January 2024. To book your stay, please email reservation.karon@destination-hospitality.com.

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Karon Beach Brand Video