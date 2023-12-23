Grenadian leads firm about to conduct “national skills audit’’ in…

A leading Ontario-based research and consultancy firm, Dunn, Pierre, Barnett & Company Canada Ltd., is set to begin a major Labour Market Project in Guyana in early 2024, commissioned by the country’s Ministry of Education.

This study aims to analyse the national workforce, identify skills gaps, and prepare for emerging economic sectors, including oil and gas, low-carbon technology, digital development, climate-resilient agriculture and ICT.

Grenada-born Dr. Justine C. Pierre, a director of the company and an ILO-trained Labour Statistician and Researcher, expressed enthusiasm in leading the project, highlighting the significance of such studies as foundational for a country’s socio-economic planning and development.

He emphasized that undertaking the research at this time is crucial to support Guyana’s transformation agenda as one of the fastest-growing world economies.

The “National Skills Audit Consultancy on Guyana Strengthening Human Capital Through Education Project” will support the Ministry of Education and the Council for TVET in developing a strategy for effective national labor market management.

The project aligns with Guyana’s goal of understanding the skills landscape, enhancing workforce capabilities, and preparing for investments in education and TVET.

The anticipated outcomes will benefit the government, employers, and both national and foreign workers.

This initiative is driven by the ongoing economic transformation in Guyana and the imperative to develop the required human capital for sustainable, green, and inclusive growth.

The project will involve a rapid assessment of Guyana’s current workforce, with the goals of gaining a better understanding of skills demands and excess supply, equipping the labour force with the necessary skills, including digital and socioemotional skills, and facilitating planned investments in secondary education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The Canadian company will be responsible for collecting and analyzing relevant statistical and labour market data, as well as conducting surveys among employers and national institutions to identify labour shortages and available skills in the country.

Additionally, the survey will support the introduction of a new curriculum for Grades 7 to 9, the provision of textbooks for Grades 7-11, training for educators on teaching students with diverse needs, and the implementation of an instructional leadership and managerial programme for principals.

In a statement released, Dunn, Pierre, Barnett & Company Ltd., said it is committed to delivering a comprehensive final report on the survey results, providing insights on labour shortages, available skills, and concrete recommendations to enhance the future skills needs of Guyana.

The company’s worldwide expertise in conducting labour market surveys, data collection, and data analysis, along with their experience in researching diverse communities with diverse cultural backgrounds, aligns with the requirements outlined by the Guyana government in its selection process and positions the firm to deliver the expected results.