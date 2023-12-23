Judge gives ruling in one of the oldest high court…

Submit Release
Seventy-four years after the death of a man from Calliste, his estate is still subjected to a hearing before a High Court judge.

Lord Francis died in 1949 and left behind just over 4 acres of land in the south of the island where land is now selling at top premium price.

The claimants in the matter are Stephanie Delfish, (Administratrix of the Estate of Lord Francis, deceased), who is also the (Administratrix of the Estate of Olive Francis, deceased), as well as Albena Bell (Administratrix of the Estate of Philbert Bell, deceased).

The defendants in the case that was heard by female high court judge Agnes Actie are the ESTATE OF JOSEPH FRANCIS (Deceased), ESTATE OF CHRISTINA ANDREWS (Deceased), ANN MARIE ANDREWS, AGATHA ANDREWS, KEVIN ANDREWS, AGNES EDDIE and SHERLYANN ANDREWS.

The attorneys on record for the Claimants were the late Celia Edwards, KC and her son Deloni Edwards while Dr. Francis Alexis, KC and Shireen Wilkinson appeared for the Defendants.

As a public service, THE NEW TODAY reproduces in full the ruling of Justice Actie on the matter:-

